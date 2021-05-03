U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona visits Community College of Baltimore County campus

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on Monday toured a Community College of Baltimore County campus and spoke with students about the administration’s plan to make college more accessible.
Cardona’s visit follows the Biden administration’s recent unveiling of a $1.8 trillion American Families Plan that would make two years of community college free to all Americans and provide child care support for low- and middle-income families.
The education secretary highlighted the Catonsville campus as an example of the plan in action, with its on-site child care center and tuition support program.
“It’s like the American Families Plan if it were alive,” Cardona said after touring the facilities and speaking with students.
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, community college enrollment has dipped more than 11% nationally, according to a report from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center.
Despite the trend, CCBC has slightly exceeded its enrollment goals for the year, according to President Sandra Kurtinitis.
Kurtinitis attributes the college’s success to the creation of a tuition support program earlier this year. About 81% of CCBC students received full or partial tuition during the fall semester, she said.
“We know it works,” Kurtinitis said of the cushion created by the tuition support.
And the American Families Plan would help build on that success by allowing the community college to enroll more students, Kurtinitis said.
Cardona spoke with CCBC students in the transportation technology facility, introducing himself as Miguel and offering a pandemic-friendly elbow bump to each student. He sat down with students to ask questions about how community college helped them overcome hurdles.
Student Shashawna Moody told Cardona that she balances her time studying automotive technology at CCBC while also working for Amazon to support her three kids. The 37-year-old enjoys her classes where she learns how to fix automobiles, but she still has to pay her bills and mortgage.
“I’m juggling three things, but I love this programming,” she said to Cardona.
The education secretary asked Moody what advice she would offer to other adults planning out their own paths.
“Take the opportunity,” she said of the community college experience.
This story will be updated.