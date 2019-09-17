Carroll County students named 2020 National Merit Scholarship semifinalists

Four Carroll County students were named on the list of high school seniors who scored in the top percentile in the country on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT), qualifying them as National Merit Scholarship semifinalists.
Only 16,000 students nationwide — less than 1% of high school seniors — will have a chance to compete for 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $31 million that will be offered next spring, officials announced. More than 90% are expected to advance as finalists, about half of whom will win a scholarship.
The semifinalists from Carroll are: Anjan Singh from Liberty High School; Alexander G. Schmitt from Manchester Valley High School; and Laniya S. Davidson and Hannah T. Nguyen from Westminster High School.
You can read the full list of Maryland semifinalists in the state here.
The scholarships are supported by the National Merit Scholarship Corp. and about 400 colleges, universities and businesses.
The list of finalists will be released in February, and the scholarship winners will be announced in four nationwide news releases beginning in April and ending in July.