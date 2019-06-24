Towson University plans to purchase Charles Schwab Building to relocate administrative offices

Towson University plans to buy the Charles Schwab Building, located at 401 Washington Ave. to transfer administrative offices off campus for around $7.5 million, according to Board of Public Works agenda for July 3.

The building, which is a half a mile north from the main campus in Towson’s business corridor, is located near a number of county government offices as well as the Towson Armory, another university building project.

“Right location, right property, right price,” Sean Welsh, a spokesperson for Towson University, said about the anticipated purchase.

The 130,000 square foot tower could partially relieve the 300,000 square feet shortage of space experienced by the university due to its growing student population, according to Welsh.

“The university has a shortage of space to serve the students adequately,” he said.

The undergraduate population has seen an 8% increase from 2008-2018, while the overall student population has grown by 9%, according to Towson University’s Common Data Set. Currently, the university has just under 23,000 students but plans to cap enrollment at 25,000 before 2024.

The purchase of the Washington Avenue building would replace the current lease at 1 Olympic Place, which houses administrative staff, and immediately provide 60,000 square feet of space to relocate administrative offices, reserving campus space for academic programs and student centers.

The Maryland Board of Public Works is scheduled to vote on the university’s purchase at its next meeting on July 3.

The $7.5 million purchase is one of a string of expansion efforts by the university in recent years — the Science complex along York Road and the Towson Armory building just to name a few.

Although there’s been some previous debate concerning the university’s rapid growth in the neighborhood, County Councilman David Marks said, “overall, in the past decade, Towson University has had a stronger relationship with community members.”

Bringing academic functions into the heart of Towson and increasing foot traffic in the downtown area will ultimately help local business, Marks said.

“It’s a welcomed development,” Marks, a Republican who represents the Towson neighborhood, said. “It’s one of the reasons that downtown Towson is prospering.”

Nancy Hafford, director of the Towson Chamber of Commerce, also welcomes the possible expansion. “The university needs a great town and the students and the faculty and staff support our business community,” Hafford said.

If the building is approved for purchase, administrative offices that rarely interact with students will be considered for a move, while student-facing departments will remain on the main campus, according to Welsh.

“This purchase will not bring us to where we need to be,” Welsh said. “But it reflects on the momentum and growth of our university.”