Experts say Maryland requirements for teaching history are ‘balanced.’ But parents are challenging what they call ‘critical race theory.’

Too little time and focus have been paid to the teaching of history and civics, according to the report, but it applauded Maryland as one of the few states that require students have at least four doses of U.S. history through 12 years of schooling. United States history is taught in fourth and fifth grades, and students begin a two-part course in eighth grade and complete it in high school. A year of American government is required in high school, as well.