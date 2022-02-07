Maryland’s 24 superintendents steered public education during a pandemic. A third may not return next year.

Curry has found leading Calvert’s schools since 2014 rewarding and was named state superintendent of the year in 2020. But that was the same year he started to notice that community members seemed more interested in discussing political hot-button issues — such as mask mandates, quarantine protocols, vaccinations and critical race theory — than education itself. And as metrics like attendance rates or passing grades plummeted across the state, Curry said his ability to spot good work taking place in schools and to see student progress became fogged.