Maryland’s 24 superintendents steered public education during a pandemic. A third may not return next year.

Calvert County schools superintendent Daniel Curry felt a familiar sensation last summer, after the first full school year of the pandemic wound to a close and the summer months stretched ahead of him: it was time to leave. The longtime administrator had twice stepped down from superintendent gigs in other states and knew the feeling well.
Curry let the Calvert school board know in the fall that he would retire at the end of this academic year, making him one of a considerable number of Maryland public school superintendents expected to leave their jobs. Educational officials say more than a third of the state’s school systems may see a change in leadership this year. That echoes a national trend and potentially places Maryland’s turnover rate for superintendents at more than double the pre-pandemic national average.
Curry has found leading Calvert’s schools since 2014 rewarding and was named state superintendent of the year in 2020. But that was the same year he started to notice that community members seemed more interested in discussing political hot-button issues — such as mask mandates, quarantine protocols, vaccinations and critical race theory — than education itself. And as metrics like attendance rates or passing grades plummeted across the state, Curry said his ability to spot good work taking place in schools and to see student progress became fogged.
“I kind of started looking forward to the next phase of my life that doesn’t involve those things,” Curry said. “I’m going to find out who I am when I’m not a superintendent.”
Superintendent searches are underway in eight Maryland counties: Anne Arundel, Calvert, Caroline, Carroll, Frederick, Montgomery, Talbot and Wicomico. The Harford County school board is also deciding whether to renew its superintendent’s contract, which expires at the end of June.
The exodus is troubling to state educational leaders, who worry that several turbulent years of virtual instruction, staffing shortages, long hours and often harsh public criticism have placed a strain on superintendents and their families. That strain extends to school boards, which must weigh whether to extend their superintendents’ contracts or change leadership in the face of public pressure.
“It’s been an extremely stressful two years,” said Mary Pat Fannon, executive director of the Public School Superintendents’ Association of Maryland. In a January meeting, the association warned State Board of Education members of the departures planned for this year, which are for reasons both personal and political.
- Three superintendents, those of Calvert, Talbot and Wicomico county school systems, have announced their retirements.
- Carroll County’s superintendent, Steve Lockard, told the school board in his county that he would not seek another term after his contract ends in June, and will look for work that allows him to be more available to his family.
- Anne Arundel County declined to extend the contract of Superintendent George Arlotto, who told students and families in a letter that he would have preferred to stay. His contract expires in June.
- Harford’s school board must decide by March 1 whether to reappoint Superintendent Sean Bulson, who wants to renew his contract. The board has not stated publicly whether it will conduct a search for new candidates.
- Three more counties — Caroline, Frederick and Montgomery — employ interim superintendents and will need to decide this year whether to offer long-term contracts to those individuals or to hire others. Fannon said two of the interim administrators applied to keep their jobs and their school boards are considering them for the permanent posts. She declined to identify the counties involved, citing privacy involving personnel matters, and the three interim administrators did not respond to requests for comment.
Maryland superintendents must notify their school boards whether they are seeking reappointment by Feb. 1 of the year in which their term expires, according to state law. School boards have until June 30 to fill any vacancies.
Superintendent turnover creates two problems for school systems and educational leaders to solve, Fannon said. Are there qualified replacements available? And how can institutional knowledge be preserved when turnover occurs?
Communities and parents need not worry about systems and school boards finding candidates to fill the vacancies — the state’s bench of talented, qualified administrators is deep, she said. The greater concern is the experience walking out the door.
Talbot County Superintendent Kelly Griffith has been working with Fannon’s organization to build a program that would address that. The “superintendent academy” would help new or aspiring administrators find mentorship and training, and bring them up to speed on educational issues in Maryland. Such supports will become crucial as superintendents become key figures in the anticipated overhaul of the state’s education system, called the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, which will roll out over the next 10 years.
“The institutional knowledge is so important,” Griffith said. “You need to build upon it. It’s valuable, and the camaraderie is valuable. Superintendents talk with one another all the time.”
Griffith is retiring this year after working in education for 39 years and as superintendent for nine years. The pandemic, she said, caused her to stop and reflect on the value of family and time.
“My job has changed tremendously [since the pandemic],” she said. “I went from calling myself a lead teacher to being more of a health administrator and crisis interventionist. [The] whole role has changed.”
The annual turnover rate for superintendents nationwide is estimated to be around 10%, although there is no formal mechanism for tracking this information, said Daniel Domenech, executive director of AASA (formerly the American Association of School Administrators), a national organization representing superintendents. A 2006 report from the organization placed annual superintendent turnover rates between 14% and 16%.
Many other states are also reporting high superintendent turnover since the start of the pandemic. As public discourse over school closures, masking, vaccinations and quarantine protocols grows more combative, superintendents are faced with no-win decisions, Domenech said.
“The situation has gotten to the point where a lot of them are saying, ‘I didn’t sign up for this,’” he said.
Earlier in Griffith’s a career, a teacher colleague gave her a piece of advice to “retire loving what you do,” she said.
“You don’t want to be bitter,” Griffith said. “It’s not that I can’t do the job. What I don’t think people realize is this job is 24/7.”
For a time, Curry had hoped to round off his career in education at 50 years; instead, he’ll retire with 48 years. The 69-year-old said he wants to give the Calvert school board an opportunity to hire a superintendent who is willing to stick around for the 10 years it will take to implement the Blueprint plan.
In the meantime, Curry’s advice for school communities is to have patience with new leadership.
“It takes some time to get the ship going in the direction you envision,” he said. “It’s important that a community allows time for leadership to get the job done.”
Baltimore Sun Media reporter Jason Fontelieu contributed to this article.