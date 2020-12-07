A persistent rumor about race forced Loyola Blakefield to dig into its history

Over the years, a story was passed down that Black students were hidden in the back row when a member of the Blake family came for assemblies or special events. But Montague said he never experienced that. “People came up with this fact about me being hidden from people,” Montague said. “I sat where I wanted to sit. Those things I don’t have any recollection of.” But he said his father was confronted with racist attitudes of fellow parents at a school event. “They were concerned that I was going to try to marry one of their daughters,” he said.