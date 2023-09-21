U.S. education secretary highlights college counselor shortage alongside Gov. Wes Moore at Baltimore conference

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona highlighted a national shortage of college counselors alongside Maryland Gov. Wes Moore on Thursday morning in downtown Baltimore.

At the National Association of College Admission Counseling’s annual meeting, which brought over 7,000 attendees to the Baltimore Convention Center, Moore and Cardona spoke in a moderated conversation on a wide range of education issues to an audience of mostly high school and college staff from across the country.

The American School Counselor Association recommends a 250:1 ratio of students to school counselors. The national average is 408:1, according to the latest data from the 2021–22 school year. According to the Maryland State Education Association, the ratio in Maryland is around 327:1.

“With your 500:1 ratios, with the expectations that you fix every issue, I see that,” Cardona said. “You are the front-liners against low expectations of our students. You are the front-liners that are going to help students like us see the potential that they have when we don’t even see it.”

Conference attendee Ummi Modeste, a former teacher and counselor for 29 years in New York City Public Schools, said she has been doing pro bono college counseling around Baltimore in her retirement. She said she helps families look at potential schools and financial aid packages, and makes sure to stay connected with students once they’re on campus.

“There aren’t enough of us. There aren’t enough of us for all these kids,” Modeste said. “It’s a funding problem on both sides. Public schools don’t have the funding to hire counselors, and the colleges don’t have the staff to do the outreach to kids.”

Conference attendee Charlain Bailey, a former teacher and counselor for 30 years in Montgomery County Public Schools, said she typically had a case load of 250 students.

“In the context of helping kids go to college, the people who need school counselors the most are those who don’t have a parent at home who went through the process,” Bailey said. “When the caseload is that large, it makes it difficult for a counselor to be able to step into a role to help them through the process, whereas a peer might have a parent at home.”

Bailey now works for Community Bridges, a nonprofit that provides college counseling services in Montgomery County.

“The process to apply to college is not an in-school thing. Your math teacher can’t help you apply to college,” Bailey said. “Nonprofits are trying to help, but it’s a funding issue. Nonprofits have to hire more people to help all these kids, whereas if schools just reduced the counselor case load, you may not need that.”

Modeste said a college counselor’s job lasts from junior year of high school through college graduation.

“Holding their hand from junior year exploration through senior year applications through financial aid and narrowing it down until you’re making the decision. Then it’s not over; it’s holding onto them all the way through so they persist and graduate,” she said.

Before joining Biden’s cabinet, Cardona rose from elementary school teacher to principal to commissioner of education in Connecticut. NACAC CEO Angel Perez, who was moderating the conversation, highlighted Cardona’s past criticism of college ratings and legacy admissions.

Moore has been a champion of the landmark Blueprint for Maryland’s Future education reform plan, which increases funding for wraparound services such as college counseling.

Both Cardona and Moore shared personal stories of how counselors and admissions office staff helped guide them.

Cardona, whose family is from Puerto Rico, said he was in a career-technical program learning to work on cars in high school when a counselor pitched him on the idea of teaching.

Moore thanked Paul White from the Johns Hopkins University’s admission’s office for helping him on his own college path.

“Every single one of you could be doing something else that would probably give you more time, that would probably be more lucrative, that would probably allow you to park your work at the door at the end of the day,” Moore said to the audience, “but you chose this.”