Washington County Board of Education member resigns after posting controversial comments against President Trump

A longtime Washington County Board of Education member resigned Tuesday after posting controversial comments against President Donald Trump.
Jacqueline Fischer, who served on the board for 16 years, submitted the resignation herself. The board unanimously accepted it during its public business meeting.
After posting comments about the president on her personal social media account, Fischer decided to submit her resignation.
In a prepared statement read after the vote, the board said Fischer’s comments were “simply unacceptable” and “do not reflect the views, positions, or opinions” of the board or school system.
Board member Wayne D. Ridenour said during the meeting that he’s known Fischer since they were kids and praised her service on the board. He said that while the comments were “inappropriate,” she thinks Fischer had a “brain fart.”
Fischer was “totally committed to providing quality education to students," Ridenour said, and said she was a budget advocate who served on the policy committee every year.