Maryland state school board expected to vote on new mandate regulation that would let some students go maskless

Maryland’s state school board is expected to vote Tuesday morning on a new mask mandate that would allow students to go without masks if 80 percent of staff and students are vaccinated or COVID-19 transmission rates are at low or moderate rates.
The new regulation is likely to appease some vocal opponents of the mandate who view it as an assault on their rights, while other parents will worry that COVID-19 spread will increase if the mandate is lifted.
The vote comes as public concern over a new variant of the virus rises and cases are on the rise. The regulation, if passed, could provide a powerful incentive to parents to have their children vaccinated. Currently, anyone in a public school in the state must be wearing a mask under a regulation which took effect in September. That emergency regulation will expire on Feb. 25 unless the board takes action to extend or replace it.
Any new regulation passed by the state board would need legislative approval, although it would likely pass the committee, which is controlled by the Democratic party.
The state board has debated the mask mandate in two special meetings where the public gave hours of comment and experts testified. Last week, the board directed its staff to draft a new mandate for masking that would include “off ramps” for systems to lift such requirements in the future.
Board members voted 12-2 after hearing from Maryland’s Superintendent of Schools Mohammed Choudhury. The new superintendent asked board members not to lift the current emergency regulation requiring masking — but to create ways for school systems to get to an optional mask policy in the future.