Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy makes surprise commencement address at Johns Hopkins

The Johns Hopkins University celebrated its commencement ceremony Thursday morning with a surprise speech from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy via livestream, the university said.

University President Ron Daniels gave Zelenskyy an honorary doctorate degree. The Class of 2023 offered him a standing ovation after the address, which lasted about 10 minutes.

Zelenskyy became president of Ukraine in 2019, and his country’s war with Russia has made him even more of a prominent global figure.

Zelenskyy spoke to the graduates with a message on time, which he called “the most valuable resource on the planet.”

