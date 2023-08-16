University System of Maryland workers rally for better wages, safer working conditions

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Over 100 unionized workers from the University System of Maryland rallied in College Park on Wednesday in a call to return to the bargaining table to address their job concerns, such as pay that they say neglects to keep up with the rising cost of living.

The employees are represented by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 3, which counts nearly 45,000 public service workers as members.

Advertisement

“We are the foundation of the [University System of Maryland],” Saul Walker, who serves as the employees’ chief shop steward and works as a maintenance supervisor, said at the rally.

Advertisement

“They claim that they love us; they claim that they’re doing the right thing, but we know they’re up there in their cool, calm offices and looking down on the ones who keep everything going,” Walker continued.

The system, which comprises 12 universities, said in a statement: “The USM and AFSCME are currently engaged in ongoing consolidated collective bargaining negotiations. The system remains committed to that process and to reaching agreement on a consolidated MOU with AFSCME.”

Nearly one year ago, housekeeping staff, facilities staff and other workers at the university system began the process of bargaining for what Krista Bulley, an AFSCME member and administrative assistant at the University of Maryland Global Campus, called their “first unified contract.”

“But unfortunately,” Bulley said at the rally, “the USM’s actions at the bargaining table show that they’re not interested in doing the right thing for their staff.”

According to union member and senior web developer Todd Holden on Wednesday, University of Maryland employees are subject to “low pay, insufficient pay increases, unsustainable workloads,” “lax” health and safety policies, a system of contracting out jobs and underpaying temporary contract workers, and reduced telework days for eligible employees.

The Evening Sun Daily Get your evening news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Some employees said management bullies employees on the job.

Roxana Cruz, a union member on the housekeeping staff on the University of Maryland, College Park campus, alleged that her manager has repeatedly told staff to not speak Spanish, though it’s the language they feel most comfortable using.

Fellow housekeeping staff member Margie Rodriguez was not present at Wednesday’s rally because she was not granted leave by her supervisor, according to a statement read on her behalf. She said some employees don’t know what work benefits they’re eligible for because their employment information is only given in English.

Advertisement

“It’s a shame they’re pretending to do good,” AFSCME Council 3 President Patrick Moran said of the university system. “Doing good starts right here, right now, today.”

“It’s time for USM to come to the table and work,” he continued.