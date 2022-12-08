University System of Maryland names Towson University interim president

Following Towson University President Kim Schatzel announcing her departure for a new position last week, University System of Maryland Chancellor Jay A. Perman has appointed an interim president of the university.

Melanie Perreault, provost and executive vice president for academic and student affairs, will be given the role of interim president of Towson University starting Feb. 1. Schatzel assumes her new position as the president of the University of Louisville early next year.

“Dr. Perreault has been central to TU’s growth and success over the past four years,” Perman wrote in a letter to the Towson University community posted to Twitter. “More than half of her tenure has coincided with the COVID pandemic, and her leadership has not only been shaped by the experience; it has, in turn, shaped a university that’s stronger for having navigated the crisis.”

The University System of Maryland will continue to search for a permanent successor for Schatzel. Perman said that Isaacson, Miller, one of the nation’s top executive search firms, will lead the search.