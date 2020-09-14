Hopkins, U.S. Naval Academy, UMBC climb U.S. News & World Report rankings in 2021

Maryland colleges and universities moved higher on U.S. News & World Report’s list of best national universities for 2021.
Johns Hopkins University climbed to 9th-best out of nearly 400 universities nationally, an improvement from its ranking as 10th-best in 2020. The university is tied with the California Institute of Technology and Northwestern University in Illinois.
U.S. News also named the United States Naval Academy as the top public liberal arts college in the country. It rose 11 places to No. 6 on the list of best liberal arts colleges nationally, tied with Bowdoin College in Maine and Claremont McKenna College in California.
The ranking places the Naval Academy ahead of the other two services academies — the Air Force Academy and the United States Military Academy in West Point.
The University of Maryland, College Park maintained its ranking as 58th-best university nationally. And University of Maryland, Baltimore County jumped to 160th-best in 2021, up from 166th in 2020.
Towson University also ascended to No. 196 best overall universities nationally for 2021. The university nabbed a national ranking for the first time in 2020 at No. 197.
U.S. News’s methodology for ranking colleges and universities examines outcomes, faculty resources, expert opinions, financial resources, student excellence and alumni giving. The rankings data pertains to student and faculty cohorts that predate the coronavirus pandemic, according to U.S. News.
