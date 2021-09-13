Top Maryland universities hold steady in U.S. News & World Report rankings for 2022

Maryland’s top universities largely maintained their spots in the U.S. News & World Report rankings for 2022 released Monday.
For the second year in a row, Johns Hopkins University was Maryland’s top school and ranked ninth nationally, tied with the California Institute of Technology, Duke University and Northwestern University.
The University of Maryland, College Park, Maryland’s second-highest ranked institution, fell one spot to 59th. It was tied with Syracuse University, the University of Pittsburgh and the University of Washington. Among public universities, College Park tied for 20th nationally.
The University of Maryland, Baltimore County fell two spots to 162nd, but was ranked sixth nationally for undergraduate teaching and for innovation.
Two years after making the national list for the first time at 197th, Towson University was ranked 196th — maintaining its place from last year.
The U.S. Naval Academy was ranked the sixth-best liberal arts college in the country for the second year running, after a big leap forward in 2021′s rankings. It was the only public school in the top 10 and ranked above the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado, which came in at 11th and 22nd on the liberal arts list.
For the first time this year, the U.S. News rankings included a category assessing 690 schools with Bachelor of Science in nursing programs. The University of Maryland, Baltimore was Maryland’s highest scoring institution in this category, and placed 10th.
In another change for 2022′s rankings, the report only required 50% of schools’ incoming students to have submitted SAT or ACT scores, compared to the previous threshold of 75%. This change was made due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on test-takers, according to a U.S. News and World Report news release.
Maryland schools were also well-represented in the rankings for the northern region of the country. Loyola University took 4th place regionally, followed by McDaniel College at 31st. Loyola was considered the top university in the region for veterans, and McDaniel was ranked 1st in the regional “best value” category.
Mount St. Mary’s University, Hood College, Notre Dame of Maryland University, Salisbury University and Stevenson University also cracked the top 100 regionally. The University of Baltimore took 109th.
Four Maryland universities made the top 50 for historically Black colleges and universities. Morgan State University placed 12th, followed by the University of Maryland Eastern Shore at 17th, Bowie State University at 24th and Coppin State University at 36th.