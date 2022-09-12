U.S. Dept. of Education awards nearly $2M to Coppin State, Frostburg as part of $25M diverse educator program

The U.S. Department of Education awarded almost $25 million to schools nationwide in an effort to bolster a diverse educator workforce. Two Maryland universities, Coppin State University and Frostburg State University, were awarded a collective total of about $2 million.

Coppin State University will receive nearly $2M from the U.S. Department of Education as part of a diverse educator program. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Coppin State University will get $1,108,885, and Frostburg State University is set to receive $828,371. Coppin State is one of three historically Black colleges and universities to be chosen for the program. The other two are Prairie View A&M University and Winston-Salem State University, which received awards upward of $700,000 each.

The funds come as part of the Teacher Quality Partnership grant program, and 22 institutions and organizations were chosen as part of these new 5-year grants. The money will be used to “help recruit, prepare, develop, and retain a strong, effective and diverse teacher workforce,” according to a news release.

“At the U.S. Department of Education, we recognize the value of supporting our nation’s educators, and we have a responsibility to providing resources and opportunities that promote a diverse educator workforce,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona in a statement. “These programs help prepare, place, develop, and retain effective teachers and leaders in our schools and classrooms. Our students need quality educators now more than ever to address their academic and mental health needs.”