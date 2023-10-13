US House coronavirus subcommittee to investigate University of Maryland’s new quarantine policies

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The U.S. House of Representatives Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic is investigating the University of Maryland, College Park’s new quarantine policy that requires residential students who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 to quarantine off campus, the subcommittee said in a letter to the school Friday.

The university had previously offered on-campus isolation space to residential students. However, as of September, students residing on UMD property are required to “isolate at their permanent home or another off-campus location if they test positive,” the UMD webpage on COVID-19 protocol states.

If a student lives out of state, the university recommends they seek accommodations at a hotel for the five-day isolation period.

In the letter sent to UMD President Darryll J. Pines, the committee, chaired by Rep. Brad Wenstrup, a Republican from Ohio, said the decision to require students to quarantine off campus causes unnecessary financial and mental burden.

“This likely counterproductive directive will clearly burden and harm students’ education and mental health,” the letter obtained by The Baltimore Sun reads. “This is highly concerning and requires further investigation.”

The university has yet to respond to request for comment.

A spokesperson for the subcommittee said the letter is the first step in the investigation process.

“We fully expect the University of Maryland to comply with our request for a staff level briefing and provide transparency to students and parents affected by this new directive,” the spokesperson said in an email Friday.

The committee points to the $115 million UMD received from the federal government under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic SecurityAct; Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021; and American Rescue Plan.

The funds were, among other things, intended to be used “for emergency costs that arise due to the coronavirus, such as tuition, food, housing, [and] health care ...” the letter states. To investigate the policy, the committee is asking UMD to provide answers about how the relief funding was used and how the current policies are being implemented.

“Presumably, it’s the students’ parents—not your university—that are footing the bill, which begs the question of how [UMD] spent the federal Coronavirus dollars it received,” the letter states.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.