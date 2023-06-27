Maryland colleges score poorly on preparing teachers to teach reading, according to report

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Maryland college programs do a poor job preparing new teachers with the necessary skills to teach their students to read, according to the findings of a review from research nonprofit the National Council on Teacher Quality.

For the review, released June 13, the organization analyzed almost 700 college teaching programs across the country, looking at how well they did at educating prospective elementary school teachers on how to teach reading. Maryland’s 15 reviewed undergraduate and graduate programs were found to be “among the worst in the nation.” Ten of those received an F grade, and only the undergraduate program at McDaniel College received an A.

Less than a third of Maryland’s fourth-grade students can read proficiently, the U.S. Department of Education’s National Assessment of Education Progress found last year. Only 46% of the state’s fourth-graders scored proficient on last year’s Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program English Language Arts test.

The National Council on Teacher Quality review cites “the science of reading” method to teaching, which centers around vocabulary, fluency, comprehension, phonics and phonemic awareness, which is the ability to identify sounds in spoken words, per the National Center on Improving Literacy. Such science is constantly evolving as more research is done, the center says.

Maryland’s reviewed programs are more likely to cover vocabulary instead of phonemic awareness, according to the review. Seven of them reportedly use techniques that go against research-based practices when it comes to teaching reading. There are a few silver linings, however, such as nine programs that focus some classroom time on helping struggling readers and English language learners, another factor that the review took into account.

Several states have passed legislation surrounding the science of reading, but Maryland is not one of them, as the state does not typically pass laws to mandate curriculums. However, the state education department’s Maryland Leads grant initiative, which was allocated $150 million in federal pandemic-relief funds, did prioritize the science of reading.

In the longstanding debate over what reading techniques are better, some school districts favor “balanced literacy,” in which students are encouraged to use context and pictures to figure out the words on a page, over the science of reading method.

The programs that earned an F in the review are Bowie State University’s graduate and undergraduate programs; Coppin State University’s graduate program; Frostburg State University’s graduate and undergraduate programs; Hood College’s undergraduate program; St. Mary’s College of Maryland’s undergraduate program; Towson University’s graduate program; the University of Maryland, Baltimore County’s undergraduate program; and the University of Maryland, College Park’s graduate program.

Undergraduate programs at Towson and Salisbury universities scored a B. The College Park undergraduate program got a C. Morgan State University’s undergraduate program earned a D.

Asked about the National Council on Teacher Quality’s methodology, the American Association of Colleges for Teacher Education said in a statement that it supports educator preparation program evaluation models that look at “multiple accountability, objective and science-based measures necessary to accurately assess program quality” but did not mention the new review. The organization said it provides members with tools to help them assess what reports are credible.

Coppin State University released a statement saying its education curriculum follows the standards dictated by the Maryland State Department of Education and the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, the state’s landmark education reform plan, which allocates funding toward developing high-quality teachers. The university is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education, and its School of Education has been accredited with the National Council for Accreditation of Teacher Education since 1965, the statement says.

“Coppin State is dedicated to rigorous preparation of our students for the Praxis exams required for teacher certification, including the Teaching Reading: Elementary Education exam,” the statement reads. “Coppin State University’s PRAXIS II passage rate is 100%.”

Chuck Steenburgh, assistant vice president of integrated marketing and communications for St. Mary’s College, said the National Council on Teacher Quality’s review describes the college’s program as undergraduate, though the masters of arts in teaching is the only program through which students can get a teacher certification.

“Our MAT program continues to be approved by the Maryland State Department of Education, which has established — and verified — that the content of the coursework focused on teaching reading to young children conforms to the state’s expectations, among a range of other criteria and components that the NCTQ analysis fails to consider in its judgment of teacher education,” said Professor Katy Arnett, chair of the department of educational studies at St. Mary’s College of Maryland, in a statement.

Towson University declined to comment. Representatives from the other Maryland universities and colleges included in the report did not respond to requests for comment.