University System of Maryland employees could ‘share in the pain' of COVID-related budget cuts, chancellor says

University System of Maryland Chancellor Jay Perman said he will temporarily cut his pay by 10% and warned system employees could also face pay cuts, or even layoffs, as the university system works to close a COVID-related budget gap this year.
In a press release, the university system said it expected revenues and funding would fall $500 million short of estimates for the budget year ending June 30, 2021. That includes a reduction of more than $100 million in state funding for the system, which was announced earlier this year.
The pandemic’s financial impact on USM could mean “reductions in operating expenses, cuts to capital spending, use of reserves, hiring freezes, furloughs, temporary salary reductions, and/or layoffs” for the system’s 12 institutions, according to the Wednesday news release.
“I acknowledge that the size of our deficit means that, to some degree, employees will likely have to share in the pain of budget cuts,” Perman said in the release.
The largest union for state workers — the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees — took issue with the system’s statement, and called on officials to negotiate about to cuts that could impact union employees.
“The ... statement today took great pains to be measured and sound thoughtful. The problem is that since the pandemic began, the USM has failed to bargain about health and safety or finances with AFSCME,” wrote Sally Davies, AFSCME Council 3 Vice President for Higher Education, in a statement.
In the months leading up to the fall semester, union members pushed system schools to come to the table to discuss safety procedures related to COVID-19. The union chapter representing the University of Maryland’s workers filed a complaint with the State Higher Education Labor Relations Board to that effect.
Wednesday’s press release from the system stated that “the chancellor has reaffirmed that the System will follow established union negotiation procedures.”
Meanwhile, the system has already frozen most hiring, eliminated vacant positions and postponed construction and maintenance projects, according to Wednesday’s release.
The system has also frozen tuition at the rates for the 2019-2020 school year.
On June 19, the system’s Board of Regents voted to allow Perman and the individual school presidents to use pay cuts and furloughs to address their budget deficits.
“In the coming days, the USM Office and each USM institution will communicate its own budget decisions to faculty and staff. USM leaders have not ruled out additional cuts this fiscal year and next, should updated revenue estimates require them,” the press release said.
The half-billion dollar budget gap for the current fiscal year follows a $230 million revenue loss the previous budget year, when the university system issued students prorated refunds for room and board after most students were sent home in March.
The news comes just as many Maryland universities are beginning unprecedented semesters with a heavy reliance on virtual learning. Schools outside the system, too, are projecting heavy losses. Morgan State University, for instance, is expecting as much as $28.8 million in losses, and its president, David Wilson, has taken a 5% pay cut.
Some system schools, including the University of Maryland College Park, have managed to limit revenue losses by opening dormitories for students this fall. An addendum to the university’s housing agreements stipulates that the school isn’t obligated to issue refunds if the College Park campus closes. But other schools, like Towson University, which closed abruptly just before classes were set to begin, are issuing campus housing refunds once more.
The university system’s statement came on the same day as a surprising announcement from the state: that despite fears of steep losses impacting the state’s general fund, Maryland ended the year with a surplus. The state made cuts to higher education in July in anticipation of a large budgetary shortfall.
In a statement, the state workers union said that Wednesday’s revenue report shows the state doesn’t need to cut jobs or salaries to balance its budget.
“We have said from the beginning that the governor needed to be prudent and not just wildly cut state services and those who deliver them,” read the statement from AFSCME Council 3.
Baltimore Sun reporter Pamela Wood contributed to this story.