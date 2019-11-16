A state audit has found that a former employee of the University System of Maryland’s largely online degree program was paid nearly $300,000 in violation of policy.
Employees who leave a position involuntarily can collect up to a year’s pay, depending on the worker’s length on the job, but employees who resign cannot, according to the university system’s official rules.
The audit of the University of Maryland University College, recently renamed the University of Maryland Global Campus, was part of a regular review done by the state’s Office of Legislative Audits.
It found that an employee who resigned was paid $292,000 for 11 months of work. Based on the length of employment, the worker would have been due only 9 months of pay. Auditors recommended the college seek to collect the payments.
But officials with the school said they will not do that because they said there was not a violation of policy, as the employee was allowed to resign instead of being terminated. Further, campus officials said that the policy doesn’t apply to employees at high levels.
The school officials said they have, however, clarified the language in the policy for future employees.
In other areas, auditors found that campus did not have a process to independently verify whether students should be granted military residency status.
The status dictates how much the students pay in tuition, with undergraduate rates for those in the military paying $250 a credit compared with out-of-state students paying $499 a credit. In-state tuition was about the same as the military rate.
Records show in fiscal 2018, the campus’ tuition revenue was almost $330.7 million, of which $51.3 million was for students with military status. About 22 percent of students were classified as military.
Campus officials said they would periodically review the documentation for military status.
The last issue found in the audit had to do with computer security, including a lack of protections from malware. Campus officials disagreed with the report’s finding that its approximately 2,400 computers were not sufficiently protected.