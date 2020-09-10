University System of Maryland names Bruce Jarrell new president for University of Maryland, Baltimore

The University System of Maryland Board of Regents has appointed Dr. Bruce Jarrell as the next president of the University of Maryland, Baltimore.
Jarrell has served as the university’s interim president since Jan. 6, according to a news release Thursday. The Eastern Shore native will become the university’s next president beginning Friday.
Jarrell joined the university in 1997 to lead the Department of Surgery. He was later appointed chief academic and research officer in 2012, and assumed expanded responsibilities as provost in 2017. He was named the interim president when former President Dr. Jay A. Perman began serving as chancellor of the University System of Maryland.
“The core of my professional life is centered here at UMB,” Jarrell said in a statement. “I have been so proud to guide the university during these months of staggering challenge during the COVID-19 pandemic, with UMB on the forefront of medical and societal advances.”
Perman called Jarrell the “ideal leader for UMB,” in a statement, adding, “Bruce will be the kind of leader who brings out the best in the people who now surround him. His deep capability and dynamic vision are exactly what an institution as important as UMB needs and deserves.”
Jarrell also received praise in a statement from USM Board of Regents Chair Linda R. Gooden, who said the board “is extremely pleased” that Jarrell accepted the appointment.
“Dr. Jarrell has been a critical part of the System’s planning and response to the COVID-19 pandemic this year, and we are delighted that he will remain in this key leadership role at UMB,” Gooden said in the statement.
Latest Education
Jarrell received a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from the University of Delaware and a medical degree from Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia. He completed his general surgical residency and renal transplantation fellowship at the Medical College of Virginia and has held faculty positions at Jefferson and the University of Arizona, where he was professor and chair of surgery just before coming home to Maryland in 1997.