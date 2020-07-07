University of Maryland to hold ‘about 20%' of undergraduate courses partially in-person, keep larger classes online

In an email to students on Tuesday, the University of Maryland said it plans on holding “about 20%” of undergraduate courses at least partially in-person for the fall semester due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Dr. Mary Ann Rankin, senior vice president and provost, said all courses of more than 50 students would be delivered online due to social distancing limits and priority for in-person courses would be given to some labs, performance courses, senior capstone projects, clinical instruction and internships.
A fully updated course schedule for the fall semester is expected to be available for students July 15.
The fall semester will begin Aug. 31 as scheduled, and the university hopes to finish classes on Dec. 14 without disruption. Thanksgiving break is also expected to be held as scheduled from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, but the university is directing faculty members teaching in-person to make arrangements to shift their classes online in case of a possible resurgence of COVID-19 in the fall.
In the case that all classes are moved online again, all semester final exams would be conducted remotely. Students would also not be expected to return to campus after Thanksgiving, though residence halls may remain open if health conditions permit.
Several universities across the country have adjusted their semester calendars to account for a suspected second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, allowing students to finish the semester before Thanksgiving and return home.
Students confirmed to live in the residence halls can cancel their housing agreement without penalty through July 17.
Several health precautions will also be implemented, including providing sanitary wipes in all classrooms, requiring social distancing and wearing of masks in campus buildings, and posting signs to direct one-way traffic in buildings.
The state flagship university previously announced it would hold a hybrid of in-person and online courses in the fall. The school also announced various safety details to track and contain the coronavirus on campus, such as checking temperatures daily, requiring testing for anyone with a fever or symptoms, and tracking virus levels in campus wastewater.