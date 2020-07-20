The university workers tasked with getting Maryland’s campuses ready to reopen fear for students’ return in the fall

The university announced that housekeepers would be offered alternate working hours to avoid the hottest parts of the day, but Lyons said accepting nighttime work would upend her schedule, and is therefore undesirable. The university has also announced that it’s encouraging workers to take more frequent breaks, and it’s supplying fans, cold water, and cool lounge areas for their work stations. In some buildings, the AC may be turned back on during working hours, the university said in a statement.