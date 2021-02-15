With Maryland schools planning to reopen, teacher unions say classrooms aren’t safe enough yet from coronavirus

On Friday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control said children are less likely to spread the virus within schools than adults. When there is low-level spread within the community — a positivity rate of less than 5% and not more than nine new cases per 100,000 in a week — schools can fully reopen without social distancing, but with everyone wearing masks. In areas of high community spread, the CDC said schools should use social distancing, masking and other mitigation factors. The CDC said schools can open safely without vaccinating teachers.