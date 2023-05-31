Teachers union reaches contract agreement with Baltimore County Public Schools following yearslong negotiations

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

After years of negotiating over a new pay scale, the Teachers Association of Baltimore County and the public school system have agreed upon a tentative contract for the upcoming school year.

Although union representatives have already voted on the agreement, members of the union, known as TABCO, still have to vote on the contract before it’s ratified.

TABCO President Cindy Sexton said in a news release the contract finally makes Baltimore County Public Schools competitive with nearby systems.

“Negotiations over this fairer and shorter pay scale have lasted four years,” TABCO Bargaining Team Chair Kelly Olds said in the release. “That is way too long, especially when you consider who is feeling the impact of the delay — students and educators. But I’m proud of where we’ve landed, especially because future educators will be able to look back at what we did and know that TABCO was fighting for them.”

