UMES, UMB fight Johns Hopkins request to Maryland education commission over similar degree program

The Johns Hopkins University’s proposal for a doctoral physical therapy program hangs in limbo as the University of Maryland, Eastern Shore and the University of Maryland, Baltimore claim the prospective degree is duplicative of their own programs and would cause them harm.

In the coming days, the Maryland Higher Education Commission, which oversees all of the state’s colleges and universities, will share a letter containing its decision on whether to approve the Hopkins program, according to Commission Chair Cassie Motz at a Thursday hearing on the subject.

This is the second time in recent months that a Maryland historically Black university has challenged a fellow university program proposal on the grounds of duplication. Morgan State University called out Towson University for pitching an “unreasonably duplicative” doctoral business program. Last month, Towson rescinded its proposal but said it plans to resubmit in the future.

Now, UMES, another HBCU, is arguing alongside UMB for their doctoral physical therapy programs to remain the only two in the state. None of the three universities involved responded to immediate requests for comment.

In July, the higher education commission’s acting secretary, Sanjay Rai, supported Hopkins’ proposal, and he asked the commission to back his decision at the Thursday hearing.

Emily A. A. Dow, the commission’s assistant secretary for academic affairs, said although the Hopkins program is duplicative, it is not unreasonably duplicative given the market demand for physical therapists and the institutional differences Hopkins offers as a private, elite university.

Dow emphasized that there are 37 such programs in neighboring states, with Pennsylvania and Delaware having top-ranked ones.

“Maryland is currently dwarfed by the competition in other states,” she said.

Hopkins’ proposal calls for a cohort of up to 70 students; UMES and UMB currently have caps of 34 and 70, respectively. The cohort restrictions are determined by an application process with the Commission on Accreditation in Physical Therapy Education.

Dow said a unique aspect of Hopkins’ proposal is a hybrid option, meaning students could complete their work both in person and online. UMB officials said they plan to have their program hybrid by 2025.

Hopkins’ proposed program would help the Johns Hopkins Medical System pipeline for physical therapists in the same way that UMES and UMB help the University of Maryland Medical System, Dow also said.

Conversely, regarding the Morgan State and Towson University conflict, Dow ruled that Towson’s proposal was unreasonably duplicative because it copied two specific concentrations hosted at Morgan State. Additionally, the universities sit about four miles apart, and Dow did not see a reason for having two similar programs so close to each other.

UMES President Heidi Anderson said confirming Hopkins’ proposal would reverse previous decisions the commission has made to deny duplicative physical therapy program proposals. She said the commission recently denied Stevenson University’s physical therapy program proposal because it would have been unreasonably duplicative and have caused harm to UMES.

The commission will redo its decision-making process concerning Stevenson’s proposal at its Wednesday meeting due to the original vote not having followed proper guidelines.

In response to Towson University’s proposal, the Office of the Attorney General shared guidance with the commission in August that the majority of all commissioners are needed to approve a vote, not just the majority of commissioners present, which also applied to the Stevenson vote.

Last month, a legislative work group focused on assessing the commission’s degree approval process began producing a report, due Dec. 1. The idea for the group partly stems from a 2021 settlement, in which Maryland agreed to pay its four HBCUs $577 million. The state allowed nearby predominantly white institutions to copy degree programs, putting the HBCUs at a disadvantage, the court determined.