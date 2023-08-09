UMB hikes social work tuition for full-time students a month before due date; part-time costs reduced

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The month before classes start, full-time social work students at the University of Maryland, Baltimore were told via email that their tuition for the semester will increase by more than $2,000.

Classes start Aug. 21, and tuition payments are due a week later, according to the university’s website.

Amanda Lehning, senior associate dean for academic affairs and associate professor for the University of Maryland’s School of Social Work, notified students of tuition changes via a July 28 email, obtained by The Baltimore Sun.

The top of the email focused on UMB’s cost reduction for student who pay for classes by the credit hour. Lehning wrote that all incoming, part-time students who are Maryland residents would have fees reduced from $729 to $676 per credit, a feat that she said will make obtaining a social work degree more accessible.

However, in lowering part-time tuition, Lehning said in the sixth paragraph of her email that the “consequence” would be full-time students being charged $10,140 per semester instead of $7,875.

“We apologize for any confusion or frustration this has caused, and we understand that financial considerations play a crucial role in planning for your degree,” Lehning wrote in the email.

No other UMB degree programs will have tuition raises this semester, according to UMB spokesperson Alex Likowski.

Nora Carroll, a parent of an incoming graduate student in UMB’s social work school, wrote a reply to Lehning that called the email announcement an “eleventh-hour tuition increase” and criticized the school’s decision to send such an announcement on a Friday evening after close-of-business.

“Students are justified if they feel that they are victims of a bait-and-switch operation,” Carroll wrote.

Likowski said in a statement that the tuition change came from outspoken wants by student advocates and recommendations from the school’s Diversity & Inclusion Strategic Planning Task Force. The task force put together its recommendations following multiple years of trying to assess the university’s plan for creating an equitable tuition system.

Likowski said the lowered per-credit rate means summer classes are more affordable, thus allowing students to add more flexibility to their academic careers.

Under the new system, students with nine credit hours will pay $6,084. Those with 12 will pay about $8,000. Students with 15 credit hours must pay $10,140.

The tuition structure will not be reversed at this time, Lehning said in an email reply to Carroll.

The change comes as the nation grapples with a lack of social workers. In May, Gov. Wes Moore signed a bill into law allowing conditional licenses to be issued to social workers even if they haven’t taken the necessary exams.

The licensing exams Maryland requires have created racial disparities in who gets to become a social worker in the state, according to data from the Association of Social Work Boards.

Carroll said in an interview that her daughter chose this social work program because of the in-state tuition price. Rutgers University, another school the family considered, has an out-of-state tuition price of about $16,440 per semester.

“I might support the change if it was done in a reasonable time before people had committed to it. [My daughter] was told last fall that the program will be around $15,000, and there’s just no time between last November and July 28 where they said, ‘By the way, we’re considering changing full-time tuition to a per-credit-hour price to be equitable with part time students,’” Carroll said.

She said her daughter worked the past two years to save funds for tuition, quit her job earlier this summer and is living off her savings as planned. But she’s already rented an apartment in Baltimore, so she’ll be sticking with the UMB program, Carroll said.

Students were given an email address for raising questions about financial aid ahead of the quickly incoming school year. Carroll said she’ll now likely have to help fund her daughter’s schooling, which the family hadn’t planned for.