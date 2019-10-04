University of Maryland professors are reporting mold problems in their offices, the latest example of facilities issues on the College Park campus.
Professors in the anthropology department told the student newspaper The Diamondback that the mold in Woods Hall has been making them sick for years. They said the spores show up on furniture, books and clothing and they believe it has led to health issues like rashes, headaches and exacerbated asthma.
Last year, mold found inside numerous dorms forced the university to put students up in College Park hotels. Many students reported getting sick from the conditions.
The university released a statement saying that when visible mold has been identified in Woods Hall, departments worked together to remediate it. Facilities Management officials wrote in a statement that they are aware of the ongoing humidity issues in Woods Hall, and are taking “proactive measures to combat humidity challenges," including through mold remediation, renovations and installing rain guards.