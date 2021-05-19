University of Maryland, College Park offering in-person commencement for first time since the coronavirus

The University of Maryland, College Park is offering in-person spring commencement for the first time since the coronavirus hit last year.
The university will offer two outdoor ceremonies at Maryland Stadium on Friday to accommodate social distancing. Spring and winter 2020 classes are invited to attend.
Peter Chapman, president and CEO of IonQ, will be the commencement speaker, and the student speaker is Hannah Rhee, class of 2021.
Masks are required, and tickets will also be required for assigned seating. There will be no student procession, and graduates will be recognized from their seats.