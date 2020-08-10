University of Maryland delays in-person classes for undergraduates, but students can still move into dorms

Students will still move into the campus dorms as scheduled, Pines said, but will be asked to “stay in their residences as a precautionary measure as much as possible through September 14.” The dorms will be less than 45% full based on current projections, Pines wrote. The deadline for students to choose on-campus housing has been extended until noon on Wednesday. All campus dining will be “grab-and-go,” Pines added.