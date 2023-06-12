UMBC president emphasizes connections in her first year: ‘Y’all are my secret weapon’

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

As about 50 people filed in for the University of Maryland, Baltimore County’s commencement dinner, jazz music sounded from the Sheares Ashby Quartet, dubbed in honor of the university’s new president. When the music died down, Valerie Sheares Ashby took hold of the lectern and gazed around the room. From students to faculty to administrators to guests, she saw faces she knew.

She ran down her notes for the dinner, an event on the eve of the May graduation ceremony, thanking nearly everyone at the dinner by name. Behind her, floor-to-ceiling windows displayed the campus grounds, a reminder of the openness she says she strives for as a first-time president.

“The only thing that matters to me is people,” Sheares Ashby said in an interview. “People matter. People are real.”

Sheares Ashby, UMBC’s first female president and its first Black woman in the role, spent her freshman year as the university’s leader building a foundation of connections to build upon.

Sheares Ashby visited student groups, hosted listening sessions and opened her office to students (it’s a temporary space in the library in the center of campus, one she’d like to keep). The goal: knowing how to best approach and interact with the community when she’s ready to create change.

Sheares Ashby began serving as UMBC’s sixth president Aug. 1, replacing Freeman A. Hrabowski III, who retired after 30 years. She was inaugurated in April.

She was dean of Duke University’s Trinity College of Arts & Sciences. Before that, she worked at the University of North Carolina on the Arts & Sciences Foundation’s board of directors and its research advisory council, as well as chairing the College of Arts & Sciences Faculty Diversity Task Force. She also directed the UNC National Science Foundation Alliance for Graduate Education and the Professoriate, which works to help science, technology, engineering and math students from diverse backgrounds achieve doctoral degrees.

As Sheares Ashby has acclimated to Baltimore, some UMBC community members said they admire her eagerness to connect with people and see her as someone who is “active behind that smile,” as Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor Paula Hammond, who spoke at commencement, put it. Hammond and Sheares Ashby were postdoctoral students together.

Sheares Ashby sees it as a necessity.

“I keep saying to people, ‘I haven’t done anything yet,’ which is hilarious because people keep saying, ‘Oh, you’re doing a good job,’ or ‘I see all that you’re doing,’” she said. “I’m like, ‘What do you think I’m doing?’ So what I feel like I’m doing is preparing to do the work.”

She said she’ll start a strategic planning process next year, so there isn’t an exact plan yet of how she’ll enact change at UMBC. However, during her year of working to connect with members of the campus community, Sheares Ashby has consistently heard certain goals people want to achieve. As a result, she knows she wants to work on improving the diversity of the faculty; creating more coordinated, holistic care for students; and increasing student success metrics, like graduation rates. She also wants to figure out UMBC’s relationship with the community and what its responsibility is to the city of Baltimore, the skyline of which she sees from her office window.

Valerie Sheares Ashby, UMBC’s first female president and its first Black woman in the role, is pictured at a dinner on campus. She spent her freshman year as the university’s leader building a foundation of connections. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

Her method of preparation, building connections within the UMBC community, has taken many forms. But it comes from the same place: her parents. Both were teachers, and her dad was a minister in the African Methodist Episcopal Church. She remembers her family being direct and unafraid of conflict, especially her father. He could speak the truth without causing offense because he built relationships with people first.

Sheares Ashby tries to embody her parents’ leadership style by getting to know people beyond their names, majors and titles. At a May Honors College lunch, she walked into the lounge, past chairs set up at the front of the room, and stood in heels for over an hour. She told everyone to keep eating their pizza as they introduced themselves from the back row to the front of the room, saying they shouldn’t worry about chewing while talking.

One student only briefly gave their name, so Sheares Ashby leaned toward them and asked to hear more, getting the student to talk about their study of dance.

If Sheares Ashby wasn’t familiar with their hometowns, she asked students to explain where they are geographically and confessed that’s not her strong suit. Some said they’d previously met the president, who quickly said she remembered them, too.

UMBC valedictorian Christopher Slaughter, left, and Zinedine Partipilo Cornielles, center, chat with university President Valerie Sheares Ashby during a commencement dinner. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

She asked the students about what they do for fun, with answers ranging from the board game The Settlers of Catan to Bollywood-style dancing. Sheares Ashby pointed out the beauty of everyone’s differences, not in their races or genders, but in what they enjoyed.

When a student said they transferred to UMBC, Sheares Ashby inquired about their experience with that process. It hadn’t been smooth, the student said: The registrar lost some of their credits along the way.

“We’ll fix it,” Sheares Ashby said. She said the door to her office, a couple of floors up in the same building, is open to everyone in the room. She said she wanted to be a person to them, not just a “distant” idea.

“You just come on,” Sheares Ashby said. “We talk about everything.”

Amarachi Kanayo, who had met Sheares Ashby before the lunch, said she was amazed the president had wanted to learn about her personal life during her office hours for students. Kanayo brought up that she was the president of the UMBC branch of the National Society of Collegiate Scholars, and Sheares Ashby immediately offered leadership advice, drawing an upside-down triangle on a whiteboard. She said leaders are there at the bottom, serving everyone else on top.

“I was in awe,” Kanayo said.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 27 Valerie Sheares Ashby smiles with Anselm Beach who congratulates her following the Investiture Ceremony of UMBC's sixth president. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

UMBC biological sciences professor Tamra Mendelson said she’s seen Sheares Ashby take great interest in the university’s students. Mendelson remembered how the president visited with graduate students recently to share words of wisdom and listen to them. Though she was scheduled to visit for 30 minutes, she stayed for 45, listening to everyone in the room, Mendelson said.

The changes Sheares Ashby has experienced over the past year — moving to Maryland, joining a new church family and taking on a new role — helped her understand that everyone experiences change differently, she said. As she works to push the university forward, she has learned the uncertainty that comes with change can be hard for many.

To keep things running smoothly, she’s constantly thinking about how to interact with people, she said. For her, that means lots of intimate conversations. After all, she said, she doesn’t know how to lead people she doesn’t love.

“Y’all are my secret weapon,” Sheares Ashby said to the honors students. “Everywhere is going to be different because you’ve been here.”