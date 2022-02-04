UMBC receives ‘Carnegie Classification,’ marking institution as a research powerhouse

University of Maryland Baltimore County rose another tier in the academic community Wednesday when the school in Catonsville received a designation that propelled its membership into the top 4% of research institutes in the country.
The Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education was created in 1970 as a benchmark to categorize and compare research and policy analysis programs at colleges and universities. The Carnegie Classification upgraded UMBC to become one of 146 doctoral universities considered “R1,″ a category that denotes “very high levels of research activity,” out of nearly 4,000 public and private universities across the United States.
Two other schools in Maryland share the designation — the University of Maryland and Johns Hopkins University.
Unlike a majority of R1 schools, UMBC does not have a medical campus and its student population is relatively small with about 14,000 undergraduate and graduate students total. There are about 32,000 undergraduate and graduate students Johns Hopkins University and nearly 41,000 undergraduate and graduate students at the University of Maryland College Park.
A smaller student body means fewer faculty. Despite a smaller staff, researchers across all disciplines churn out studies, publish books and attract hundreds of millions in grant funding, said Freeman Hrabowski III, president of UMBC, all of which contribute to receiving R1 status.
UMBC faculty earned the largest number of grant awards in its 60-year history in 2021 with a total of $200 million for academic search. The university received its first grant of about $1 million in the early 1990s and has since expanded to engineering, data science, cyber security and artificial intelligence. In the past decade, the campus focused on bolstering research in the arts, humanities and social sciences. A criterion for the Carnegie Classification is strong research in disciplines outside of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.
To receive an R1 rating, a university must demonstrate a noteworthy research portfolio across disciplines with evidence that its faculty is productive. Productivity can be shown, in part, by the number of books or chapters scholars get published, or how often other academics are referencing studies conducted by UMBC researchers.
UMBC operated with an R2 classification for more than 15 years, a score of “high research activity.” University of Maryland Eastern Shore and Morgan State University are considered R2 research schools. David Wilson, president of Morgan State University, wrote in an opinion piece for The Baltimore Sun, the school’s “singularly most important goal” in the next decade is to become the first Historically Black Colleges and Universities recognized as an R1 institution.
The classification not only attracts graduate and doctoral students but also provides more opportunities for undergraduate students to participate in high-level research, Hrabowski said.
Hrabowski said the prestigious certification is one of the proudest moments of his 30-year tenure, ranked among the Retrievers beating the University of Virginia Cavaliers in the 2018 NCAA men’s basketball tournament and UMBC defeating Yale in the national mock trial championship in 2021.
UMBC partners with other state universities and federal agencies located in the Maryland region, such as NASA and the NSA to advance its research in fields such as agriculture, natural and space sciences and artificial intelligence.
Aryya Gangopadhyay, a UMBC professor of information systems, is leading a five-year, $68 million research endeavor to enhance the U.S. Army’s artificial intelligence technology.
Yonathan Zohar, UMBC’s chair of marine biotechnology and a leading expert in aquaculture, received a $10 million grant to study how to grow salmon in large water tanks on land-based farms.
“The recognition means greater visibility for our approach to educating students, immersing them in research, supporting faculty in their research endeavors, and contributing to the larger society through various initiatives involving problems we face,” Hrabowski said.