UMBC receives ‘Carnegie Classification,’ marking institution as a research powerhouse

UMBC faculty earned the largest number of grant awards in its 60-year history in 2021 with a total of $200 million for academic search. The university received its first grant of about $1 million in the early 1990s and has since expanded to engineering, data science, cyber security and artificial intelligence. In the past decade, the campus focused on bolstering research in the arts, humanities and social sciences. A criterion for the Carnegie Classification is strong research in disciplines outside of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.