Towson University withdraws proposal for degree program similar to Morgan State’s following AG response

After allegations of program duplication and a response from the Maryland attorney general’s office, Towson University last week withdrew its proposal for a doctoral business program that is similar to one at Morgan State University.

About four miles from Towson University, Morgan State is a historically Black school, and some have argued that allowing Towson’s program would fall into Maryland’s history of allowing duplicative degrees that have brought harm to historically Black colleges and universities.

Towson plans to resubmit the proposal “at a later date once there is greater clarity regarding the academic program review process,” university spokesperson Sean Welsh said in a statement.

“We remain absolutely committed to supporting those students who have, in good faith, enrolled in this program as classes are set to begin in less than two weeks. When students lose opportunities, there are no winners,” Welsh stated.

Towson submitted its proposal for the degree to the Maryland Higher Education Commission at the start of the year. Morgan State then submitted an objection, saying that Towson was copying a program in an attempt to boost its research status.

Emily A. A. Dow, the commission’s assistant secretary for academic affairs, denied Towson’s proposal in April, saying the program was “unreasonably duplicative” of Morgan State’s.

However, the higher education commission, which is charged with overseeing all of Maryland’s colleges and universities, voted to overrule Dow’s decision June 27, allowing Towson to proceed with the program.

But after the commission asked Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown for guidance, his office told the commission that the vote had no legal standing and that Dow’s decision still held water. The commission’s ruling didn’t count because there weren’t enough votes, and it would need to hold another vote, the office said.

In response, Maryland HBCU advocates submitted a letter to the attorney general saying that although they are glad the vote had no legal standing, they believe there to be “no justifiable reason for a do-over.”

Welsh said in his statement that the university tried to “amicably resolve” the issue, and the withdrawal is aligned with the commission enacting a voluntary pause on contested proposals.

Welsh’s statement says: “As we have since the start, TU will continue to follow the process and guidance outlined by MHEC. The finding of this administrative error on MHEC’s part does not indicate that TU’s STEM-based Business Analytics Ph.D. program — capped at six students annually — is in any way duplicative of any other program, nor does it have any impact upon the merits for the program’s approval.”

Morgan State and the higher education commission did not respond to immediate requests for comment.