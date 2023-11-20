Towson University’s new president emphasizes listening, being present on campus: ‘He’s just everywhere’

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Mark R. Ginsberg began his tenure as Towson University's president Oct. 30 after 13 years at George Mason University, where he became provost and executive vice president in 2020. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

Towson University’s new president, Mark R. Ginsberg, is trying something his predecessors haven’t done since the 1970s: He’s living in an on-campus residential building among the students.

He said doing so will allow him the opportunity to listen, his main focus as he steps into the role of leading Maryland’s second-biggest public college.

Advertisement

Ginsberg, who began his tenure as the university’s 15th leader Oct. 30, stands to further the university’s ambitions of becoming a research-focused institution while also being ingrained in the campus community, he said.

“I don’t want to be the guy sitting in the corner office having people come to them like they’re sitting in a castle,” he said. “I very much will be and hope to ... be in various places on campus and try to be very accessible because that’s what a [university president] should be: open and accessible to people.”

Advertisement

Ginsberg comes to Towson after spending 13 years at George Mason University, where he became provost and executive vice president in 2020. He previously held various other roles, including dean of the College of Education and Human Development from 2010 to 2020.

“There are very few universities that I would have considered leaving George Mason for,” said Ginsberg, who’s lived in Maryland for the majority of his adulthood. “It’s the only job I applied for. I really wasn’t looking to leave. I wasn’t even on the job market, but when this became available, and I was contacted about the availability of the position, I just knew intuitively this was a great fit.”

Ginsberg is currently residing in a suite within The Residences at 10 West Burke Avenue, a former Marriott Hotel the university converted into student housing. The suite is typically set aside for visitors or those coming to work at the university and need help transitioning, a university spokesperson said.

He says the current plan is to stay on campus through the majority of the academic year.

“I may wear out my welcome,” Ginsberg said jokingly. “But I think it’s great. And I think the closer I can be with students, that’s the first value of every great university is that students have to come first. And I want to be sure that that happens.”

Previously, the university had an on-campus presidential residence known as Glen Esk, occupied from 1915 until 1970, and James Fisher was the last president to live there. The building was demolished in 2021, according to the university’s archives office.

In the 40-plus years since Glen Esk was lived in, Towson has seen 10 presidents. Although a TU spokesperson says it’s possible one of them temporarily resided somewhere on campus, no president has lived on campus for an extended period since Fisher.

Living on campus is one of the several ways Ginsberg engages with the community. In the months leading up to his start date, he came to visit campus at least once a week, he said. Additionally, he’s taken time to engage with as many students as he can, leading him to take meals at dining halls.

Advertisement

“I learned very quickly that this is a very special place where people are very passionate about and very committed to the institution,” Ginsberg said. “And so a new leader coming in, I think it would be just an absolute missed opportunity not to tap into that passion of that commitment.”

An emphasis on research

Bart Debicki, chair of Towson’s Academic Senate, which serves as the university’s primary policymaking body, said one of the early challenges Ginsberg will face is adopting the campus of nearly 20,000 students during a period of major change: The university is working to gain an R2 status of high research activity from the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education by 2027.

Doing so would change TU from a liberal arts college to a research school.

“So we’re all excited about [R2], and we’re looking to what he’s gonna do in that regard,” Debicki said. “But ... it’s not something that’s easy. ... We’re all going to have to pull our resources together, roll up our sleeves and work towards that.”

Historically, Towson was known for its education program, as it was opened as a “normal school” focused on teaching in 1866. The perception of the university began shifting in 1963 when Towson became a liberal arts college, a webpage by the TU Special Collections and University Archives explains.

To reach R2 status, Towson must award 20 research doctorate degrees and spend $5 million annually on research. In fiscal year 2021-22, the university graduated 16 research doctorates and spent $8.78 million on research.

Advertisement

In Maryland, several schools have Carnegie Classifications, including the University of Maryland, College Park, an R1 institution. Similarly, Morgan State University, located less than 4 miles from Towson, has an R2 status.

George Mason reached R1 status while Ginsberg was dean of the College of Education and Human Development in 2017. In a news release at the time, he called the achievement “an important recognition of the high quality and the large portfolio of research that our faculty are involved with — and that our students have an opportunity to participate in.”

He told The Baltimore Sun that George Mason was just as committed to students as the success of the faculty. “A university ... can’t compromise the student experience for research” or vice versa, he said.

In addition to the increased funding opportunities, the university says it’s pursuing R2 in hopes of expanding learning opportunities for students, a university webpage says.

Although Towson is shifting away from its liberal arts identity on paper, Ginsberg said he values the humanities and doesn’t intend to isolate them.

New Towson University President, Mark R. Ginsberg, left, speaks with Jewish college students from Towson, the Johns Hopkins University, Goucher College and UMBC about antisemitic acts the students have experienced in the wake of the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas on Israel. Ginsberg was hosting a listening session with U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, right. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

“R2 isn’t about STEM; it’s about scholarship and research and also creative work, to my view,” he said. “R2 is about creating a cross-disciplinary context for the generation of new ideas, new concepts and theories, and best practices.”

Advertisement

Jordan Colquitt, Towson’s student body president and a member of the presidential search committee, said a key priority was to ensure the choice would prioritize undergraduate students during the university’s quest towards R2.

“Ensuring that we don’t leave our undergraduate students behind will be crucial to fostering true academic excellence,” Colquitt said in a text message. “I believe that Dr. Ginsberg will go beyond simply keeping these students in mind by advancing faculty support, creating more opportunities for undergraduate research, and nurturing our changing identity as a leading institution for teaching, innovation, and research.”

To meet the R2 requirements, the university has been introducing several new doctoral programs, including an autism studies doctoral degree announced in April and a business doctoral degree.

Throughout the push towards R2 and new program creation, Towson has drawn criticism for the business degree’s similarity to one at Morgan State, one of Maryland’s four historically Black colleges and universities.

In August, the Maryland Office of the Attorney General stepped in and said the Maryland Higher Education Commission’s approval of Towson’s program was unlawful because there were not enough votes for the approval to pass.

Towson rescinded the proposal but said it plans to resubmit in the future.

Advertisement

Ginsberg said his career has been focused on collaboration and that he hopes to work with other universities to create programming that would help address workforce needs.

“I don’t think the issue of duplication is necessarily the heart of the issue,” he said. “The issue is the need of the state and the workforce needs that the state has. ... And so I think we need to be careful about defining things with one perspective where there needs to be a, in my view, far more nuanced calculation and analysis and conversation about it.”

Ginsberg says he “greatly” respects the work neighboring HBCUs do while also hoping to find ways for cross-collaboration.

Although Towson has historically been a predominantly white institution, it has recently seen a shift in its student population and is trending toward becoming majority-minority.

Towson has yet to have a Black president, and 66% of faculty identified as white in 2022.

Ginsberg says diversity among Towson’s faculty is “challenging” but necessary to address.

Advertisement

“If our commitment is to having an inclusive environment, I think what follows that is the opportunity for us to have a more diverse environment,” Ginsberg said. “And I’m very committed to that, and we’ll do everything we can — I’ll do everything I can to the role that I have to help that occur.”

‘More face-to-face action’

Ginsberg said he plans to spend the first few weeks of his presidency doing a campuswide listening tour to hear as many perspectives as possible.

[ US education secretary meets with Baltimore-area students about rise in antisemitism: ‘I’m appalled and horrified’ ]

“With more interaction leads to more trust across the students to share their actual inputs of what TU could be in the future [and] how they can help students better,” Brianna Saffran, president of Towson’s Graduate Student Association, said in an email. “With more face-to-face action, students will know who the president is and have the opportunity to share their opinions or talk to the president.”

His efforts to connect thus far have not gone unnoticed. Colquitt said he’s witnessed Ginsberg having hourlong conversations with students in the University Union. Further, he said, Ginsberg has taken time to get to know students and not simply show up for photo opportunities.

The Evening Sun Daily Get your evening news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

“It’s not just like he’s [only connecting with] admin or connecting with SGA leaders, which is something that’s important to me because knowing me and having a relationship with me is one thing, but there’s over 16,000 students here,” Colquitt said. “So knowing every student and connecting with everybody and knowing every corner of the university, that’s clearly his goal. And that’s what he’s about. He’s just everywhere.”