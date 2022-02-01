Baltimore County executive reverses course, now backs Towson, Dulaney high school building replacement projects

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. reversed course this week to support a plan for a total replacement of Towson and Dulaney high schools, citing an extra infusion of cash from the state.
In a letter to the Interagency Commission on School Construction, Olszewski states that the county expects $42 million more in funding than originally anticipated through the state’s Built to Learn Act, which the state legislature passed in 2020 to help counties that are struggling to keep up with repairs for aging school buildings. And the county’s share of school construction dollars earmarked in Gov. Larry Hogan’s proposed 2023 capital budget, as well as $23 million from the Healthy School Facility Fund, will provide revenue for financing the rebuilds, according to the letter delivered Tuesday.
“I’ve never been more encouraged about where we are with school construction in Baltimore County in my life,” Olszewski said in an interview this week.
Olszewski, a former county teacher who taught for a time out of temporary trailers, campaigned on a platform of addressing overcrowding and critical school construction needs. He faced criticism in recent months from Towson and Dulaney advocates after backing a controversial 15-year plan that called for renovation — not replacement — of the two high schools.
The plan was developed by the consulting firm CannonDesign at the school system and county government’s request. The company was asked to identify all school construction needs and craft an equitable spending plan for spreading limited local and state funds across the jurisdiction.
Olszewski’s support for the consultant’s recommendations placed him at odds with Baltimore County’s school board, which in the fall submitted a capital improvements budget request to the state that included a total replacement of the two aging schools, among other things.
Towson and Dulaney’s construction needs have long been a source of heated debate in Baltimore County. Parents and advocates have complained for years about burst pipes, dilapidated conditions or overcrowding at the two schools. Some critics said the county executive was failing to make good on campaign promises to prioritize capital improvements for the schools.
The school system and county needed to reach agreement in order for the projects to receive approval from the state, Olszewski said. The county executive spent recent weeks meeting with Gov. Larry Hogan and leadership in the General Assembly to push for more funding for school construction.
“There was never a lack of desire to do more for all of our kids, there was a desire to do so equitably,” Olszewski said, adding that he appreciated the passion parents have brought to the conversation.
In a statement, county school board chairwoman Julie Henn said the board was thankful for the support of its county and state funding partners, “without whom, these projects could not advance.”
“All students and educators countywide need modern, healthy schools for teaching and learning,” Henn said in the statement. “Two of the County’s most urgent needs, the replacement of Towson and Dulaney High Schools, are imperative and I am very pleased to see these projects moving forward.”
Dulaney High School PTSA president Yara Cheikh, who has pushed for a rebuild, applauded elected officials for working together to find the funding “rather than accept a limited scope of projects for every school in the county,” she said Tuesday.
“We appreciate that the county executive is keeping a promise to this community and seeking ways to make sure all schools across the county receive comprehensive solutions,” Cheikh said. “It’s not about one school. It’s about every school in the system.”
State Senator Chris West, who represents portions of Baltimore County that include the two high schools, had previously blasted Olszewski’s backing for the renovations.
“He has gone back to the drawing board and decided that he made a decision that did not resonate well with the voters, and I could not be more pleased,” West said Tuesday.
“It’s going to mean a totally different world in the greater Towson and Timonium areas and for their children who will be attending [the schools],” West said. “Let’s give credit where credit is due.”
Latest Education
This article will be updated.