Baltimore County executive reverses course, now backs Towson, Dulaney high school building replacement projects

In a letter to the Interagency Commission on School Construction, Olszewski states that the county expects $42 million more in funding than originally anticipated through the state’s Built to Learn Act, which the state legislature passed in 2020 to help counties that are struggling to keep up with repairs for aging school buildings. And the county’s share of school construction dollars earmarked in Gov. Larry Hogan’s proposed 2023 capital budget, as well as $23 million from the Healthy School Facility Fund, will provide revenue for financing the rebuilds, according to the letter delivered Tuesday.