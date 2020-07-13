T-Mobile donates 10,000 WiFi hotspots to Baltimore students

T-Mobile has donated 10,000 WiFi hotspots to Baltimore City students as schools have increasingly turned to remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.
City schools spokeswoman Tiffany Watson wrote in an email that the hotspots are currently being used by summer school students, “with more to be distributed in the fall.”
It’s part of ongoing efforts to bring Internet access to the city’s students as classes take place online. Watson wrote that summer school students can also pick up a computer during the week if they’re in need of one during classes.
For more information, visit https://www.baltimorecityschools.org/devices-hotspots.