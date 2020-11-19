Baltimore City will pause in-person instruction for week after Thanksgiving

Baltimore City Public Schools will suspend in-person classes for the week after Thanksgiving in an attempt to reduce the risk of people bringing coronavirus into schools.
“The Thanksgiving holiday may include travel for family and social gatherings that pose transmission risks for students, families, and staff. Caution is required, and this brief pause in in-person learning reflects the recommendations of health officials,” school officials said in a statement.
The city school system currently has about 2,100 students in school buildings. In September, the school system collaborated with the city Recreation and Parks Department to bring about 1,000 students into schools to learn online and be supervised by Recreation and Parks staff.
Then on Monday, the school system opened 27 schools for in-person instruction for 1,200 students who were considered to have the most challenges learning online.
Schools will close after classes on Wednesday and continue online during the following week, from Nov. 30 through Dec. 4. Sites that provide meals to the community will also be closed.
In-person classes at 27 schools, the meal sites and the learning centers will start up again on Monday, Dec. 7.
A number of Baltimore-area school districts have suspended in-person learning or delayed decisions to reevaluate online-only learning as cases have risen in Maryland and across the nation. Wednesday night, Carroll County’s school board voted to suspend most in-person learning until at least Dec. 7. Harford County schools suspended in-person learning earlier this month.