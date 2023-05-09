Maryland State Department of Education did not cover up test scores from failing schools, inspector finds

Maryland’s Inspector General for Education says there is no evidence state leaders acted improperly in altering some test score data files on the education department website to comply with federal privacy laws for students.

The report released Monday evening comes several weeks after eight prominent Republicans from Maryland’s House of Delegates complained that the Maryland State Department of Education was hiding scores from failing schools. The dispute centered on data collected a year ago in Maryland’s first full standardized testing cycle since the beginning of the pandemic.

Delegates cited reporting from Fox45′s Project Baltimore, which used test score data files posted to the education department’s website to conclude more than 20 Baltimore schools saw no student achieve proficiency in math. While math assessments are typically administered to students in grades three through eight, as well as those enrolled in Algebra I, geometry and Algebra II, not every student sits for testing.

Maryland education officials said some of the data files were published in error and later adjusted the columns showing the number of students tested, as well as the percent considered proficient, so that a “reasonable person in the school community” could not identify individual students. Those adjustments brought the data back into compliance with federal requirements under the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act governing the release of student information, state education officials said. The inspector general agreed.

State Superintendent Mohammed Choudhury has called Fox45′s news coverage “misleading” and suggested the news organization manufactured a news piece implying the the education department was “hiding information from the public” and “staging a cover up” by altering the data.

Inspector General for Education Richard Henry confirmed that Choudhury acted within the scope of his authority to rerelease the data in a way that could not be used to identify an individual student.