Teacher pay structure to change in Baltimore City, County as part of Blueprint education reform plan

Officials at school districts across Maryland are in the process of raising teacher salaries and kickstarting a new pay structure, changes required by the state’s landmark education reform plan.

But some teachers’ unions have said there is unclear guidance from state education officials on the specifics of the payment structure, called a career ladder, and whether districts can offer their current pay structure as one of multiple ways to earn a raise. Each school district is negotiating the changes with its local union before submitting it for approval in the spring.

One of the five priorities of the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future plan is to create high-quality and diverse teachers and leaders. It calls for significantly increasing teacher salaries in hopes of turning teaching into a “high-status profession” and a field that Maryland graduates want to enter, according to the Blueprint website.

The Blueprint’s career ladder aims to create more ways for teachers to become school leaders and advance their careers and salaries faster. Although school officials are still figuring out what those leadership roles look like, becoming Nationally Board Certified is a major focus of the law. The prestigious certification typically takes about three years to complete.

In Baltimore City, school leaders decertified its teacher pay structure Wednesday, saying it will adopt the structure outlined by the Blueprint. Leaders also pledged to pay teachers above what the state calls for.

Members of the Baltimore Teachers Union, however, say the district is acting hastily without offering details of how the new system will work. Plus, district officials and the union still haven’t agreed on teacher pay for this year, said Zach Taylor, the union’s director of negotiations.

“It sort of feels like they jumped into the deep end of the pool without looking to see if there was any water there,” Taylor said.

Baltimore school officials compensate teachers with a complex pay-for-performance plan that was considered revolutionary when adopted in 2010. It replaced automatic pay raises based on tenure or advanced degrees with a four-tiered career ladder based on teachers’ effectiveness in the classroom. Each tier came with a pay increase, and teachers who earned enough credits called “achievement units” could move up a pay grade.

Sonja Santelises, CEO of the Baltimore City Public School System, said at Tuesday’s school boarding meeting that the district and the union agree that the current career ladder needs an update. Rather than accumulate achievement units, teachers will get stipends for their additional work as “real-time” compensation, Santelises said.

“We want to use this moment to better meet the current needs of our educators while supporting student achievement aligned to the Kirwan legislation and supported by research on effective teacher career ladders,” Santelises said, referring to a colloquial name for the Blueprint. The district will increase its investment in overall teacher compensations, even more than that required by Blueprint legislation, Santelises added.

But there are no clear details yet about how teachers can earn stipends, Taylor said. Baltimore’s teachers union, like many others in Maryland, wants to integrate the existing pay structure with Blueprint’s career ladder based on National Board Certification.

“The law doesn’t say you have to abandon your current pay structure. And there’s nothing really that says, ‘Why can’t you keep both?’” Taylor said. “We know other school systems are actually going to keep something like a traditional pay structure based off of steps, credentials, years of experience, and they’re going to integrate this new Kirwan career ladder.”

Sherry Christian, a city schools spokesperson, said the district presented a framework for the new career pathway to the Baltimore Teachers Union in July, but since then, “they have been unwilling to talk about this important effort for teachers.”

“In the spirit of cooperation, we are still looking forward and open to discussing this critical issue with the union,” Christian said in a statement.

Under the Blueprint, teacher salaries must start at a minimum of $60,000 by 2026. The proposed payment structure includes a four-step ladder that raises pay by between $5,000 and $15,000 for each level.

Baltimore City teachers currently have a minimum starting salary of $53,898, and Baltimore County’s is $58,500, the second highest in Maryland.

Under Baltimore County Public Schools’ plan, teachers could see their salaries increase by up to $17,000 if they have a National Board Certification and teach at a low-performing school. Those who commit to pursuing the certification can move up a level but won’t see a pay increase unless they pass the test and continue to teach in a classroom.

The career ladder signals a “monumental change” over the next nine years, Jill Snell, a coordinator in the school district’s office of teacher leadership, said at a Tuesday county Board of Education meeting.

Baltimore County school officials have been working over the past two years on outlining salary structures and assembling a development board to provide feedback on the career ladder.

Kelly Olds, vice president of the Teachers Association of Baltimore County, said county teachers also want to keep their current pay structure, which rewards them for earning advanced degrees, as a complement to the Blueprint career ladder. Members are also concerned that they can lose a salary increase if they don’t renew their board certification every five years.

“I think right now, there’s just a lot of uncertainty,” Olds said. “And the Blueprint is putting a lot of stake into National Board Certification and somewhat ignoring other pathways.”

“To ignore traditional additional college education for people in the education field doesn’t make sense in my personal opinion,” she added.