Educator at Deer Park Middle Magnet School in Baltimore County is named Maryland Teacher of the Year

Brianna Ross, a Baltimore County sixth grade teacher, was named Maryland’s Teacher of the Year on Thursday night by the state’s Department of Education.
Ross, a social studies teacher at Deer Park Middle Magnet School in Randallstown, was one of eight finalists for the 2021-22 academic year. The others were Jing Dai of Anne Arundel County; Sidney Thomas of Baltimore City; Adrin Leak of Prince George’s County; Stephanie MacKenzie of Queen Anne’s County; Lauren Greer of Talbot County; Caroline Schlegel of Washington County; and Dustin Thomas of Wicomico County.
Ross views teaching as “a revolutionary act of love,” according to an online biography from the Maryland Department of Education.
The newly minted Teacher of the Year graduated from the University of Pittsburgh with a bachelor’s degree and Master of Science, and has a certificate in administration and supervision from Loyola University of Maryland. She is working on a doctorate in urban educational leadership from Morgan State University.
“Maryland’s teachers are critical in the lives of Maryland children, demonstrating unwavering commitment to engaging, inspiring and encouraging our students,” Gov. Larry Hogan said in a news release. “These outstanding eight finalists represent the many exemplary teachers throughout our great state, and I congratulate them on their nominations and well-deserved recognition.”
State Superintendent Mohammed Choudhury agreed that becoming a finalist is a prestigious honor and said it is important to celebrate teachers who help students become successful.
“We know that the single most important school-based factor in student success is the adult in front of the classroom each and every day,” Choudhury said in a news release. “Our educators drive student achievement, and we applaud their dedication to excellence and equity.”
Ross will go on to compete for the National Teacher of the Year Award and spend the coming year as an educational speaker and adviser in Maryland.