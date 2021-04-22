Holabird Academy social studies instructor named Baltimore teacher of the year

A Holabird Academy middle school teacher was named Baltimore City Teacher of the Year on Thursday, an honor that puts her in the running to become the Maryland teacher of the year.
Social studies teacher Sidney Thomas learned of her award in a surprise announcement made by school system CEO Sonja Santelises. Thomas has taught seventh and eight grade social studies and English and earned the designation of model teacher, reserved for top-rated teachers in the city.
“Sidney Thomas is a dynamic teacher. Her commitment to racial equity and to supporting students as they learn is exceptional,” Santelises said in a statement. “Her unwavering passion for the work is precisely what the students of City Schools need and deserve.”
City school officials said Thomas is being recognized not just for her success in the classroom, but also for her work as a BMore Me Fellow, a teacher who is developing curriculum for the school system that is racially and culturally relevant. She was a 2019 City Schools Teacher of the Year semi-finalist.
Thomas will receive a cash award, classroom supplies, and other professional learning resources provided through the Mayor Kurt L. Schmoke Endowment Fund, and she will advance to the 2021-22 Maryland State Teacher of the Year competition.