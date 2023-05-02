Taxicab company charged Baltimore City schools for fraudulent rides for students, investigators say

A state probe into taxicab services charged to the Baltimore City school system has turned up dozens of invoices and vouchers that do not match student attendance and enrollment records.

Maryland’s Office of the Inspector General for Education opened the investigation into the school system’s taxicab services after receiving a tip in February 2022 alleging that a vendor called zTrip, which the report says was formerly known as Yellow Cab, was improperly billing the school system. The tip alleged drivers were forging vouchers to record trips that had never taken place.

The office’s findings, released Monday, identify charges totaling $631,547 that did not match attendance records between 2018 and 2022. In one instance, invoices were submitted for 18 roundtrip rides in a month for a student who was marked present on only nine days. During the 2018-19 school year, Yellow Cab provided signed vouchers and invoices for a student whom it claimed to have transported 317 times — even though the student had transferred to another school system. And it also invoiced the school system for rides attributed to 46 students who were found to have already graduated.

In an email to The Baltimore Sun on Tuesday, zTrip executive Bill George said WHC MD, LLC, which does business as zTrip, is not affiliated with Yellow Cab but purchased vehicles and equipment assets from the company in 2019. George did not address the allegations, stating company leaders did not have an opportunity to fully review the report. The report referenced a news release that appears to be from zTrip saying that the company replaced the Yellow Cab company in the Baltimore market in September 2021.

Baltimore City uses taxicab services for select students such as those who are homeless or in foster care and who need rides to school regardless of their location within the district. Other students, including those with physical or intellectual disabilities, or those who live in areas that lack bus routes or safe walking paths, might also receive taxicab services paid for by the district.

Since 2018, the school system has used five vendors, including Yellow Cab, to taxi students around the district. State investigators did not conduct a detailed review of vouchers from other vendors due to the smaller number of discrepancies, though it noted another taxicab vendor, Silver, had invoiced $2,255 for five graduated students through the end of the school year. Investigators found no instances of the other four vendors invoicing rides for students who had transferred or withdrawn from the school system.

The Inspector General for Education has referred the case to the Maryland Attorney General’s office, which confirmed Monday it had received the referral. The office does not confirm or deny the existence of attorney general investigations, spokesperson Thomas Lester said in an email.

Investigators have also made six recommendations to Baltimore City school administrators, including that the system recover funds from the vendor and enforce a requirement that taxicabs provide city schools access to GPS tracking information.

In a statement, school system leaders noted Monday the discrepancies were “overwhelmingly the result of a single vendor that ‘potentially provided fraudulent invoices and vouchers’ that sought to circumvent City Schools’ existing controls.” Officials said the discrepancies were primarily concentrated in the earlier years of the review period.

Using taxicabs only when “absolutely necessary,” the city school system has reduced its ridership by about 90% since the 2018-19 academic term; fewer than 100 students participate this year, according to the statement.

The shift followed a 2018 review by the state Office of Legislative Audits, which found the school system had overpaid its taxicab vendors by about $1.2 million due to an incorrect mileage rate and that payments were not always supported by ride vouchers. The school system took action at the time to correct the mileage rate and began requiring signed ride vouchers to accompany all invoices.

The audit also led the school system and Yellow Cab to sign a repayment agreement totaling $1.12 million in March 2018, which stated the company would credit the school system $23,000 per month for 47 months. Those credits were applied through the end of 2020 when schools shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic but appeared to stop after that time, state inspectors said.

The school system is still owed $479,000 as of February, according to the inspector general’s office. Meanwhile, zTrip claims the reverse is true. Company officials asked the school system in February to reimburse them for $230,000 it claims was inappropriately deducted from invoices. zTrip leaders said this week that they did not assume Yellow Cab’s liabilities and are not a party to the repayment agreement. The company has not heard a response from the school system, George said via email.

In a letter responding to the inspector general’s report, City schools CEO Sonja Santelises described taxicabs as the system’s “method of transportation of last resort.” The system has pledged to enhance transportation protocols and explore additional safeguards to prevent fraudulent vendor transactions, she said.