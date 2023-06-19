How upcoming Supreme Court higher education rulings could impact Maryland

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The U.S. Supreme Court is poised to rule in the next month on watershed cases that could alter the future of college admissions and the fate of Democratic President Joe Biden’s signature plan to forgive student loans.

Decisions are expected in June or early July before the court takes a summer recess.

Legal experts believe affirmative action is at risk after the high court’s conservative majority expressed serious doubts about the necessity of the practice during oral arguments this fall.

Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan, which would erase or significantly reduce debt for millions of borrowers, also has been a hot-button legal issue as lower courts blocked the policy. The Supreme Court took up two challenges, one by two student loan borrowers and another brought by six Republican-led states. In oral arguments this spring, the justices questioned the Biden administration’s authority to cancel federal loans.

Here are five things to know about the upcoming higher education cases:

What is affirmative action?

Affirmative action allows colleges and universities to consider race and gender among several factors when selecting student applications. It applies to all higher education institutions, including undergraduate, graduate, law and medical schools.

Former President John F. Kennedy coined the term 60 years ago, when he issued an executive order to end discriminatory labor practices and advance racial equality in employment. Former Presidents Lyndon B. Johnson and Richard Nixon further expanded the employment policy in subsequent executive orders.

The Civil Rights Movement brought the policy into the realm of higher education. The movement spurred efforts to improve the enrollment of women and people of color, who have been historically underrepresented in classrooms.

Affirmative action became a cultural flashpoint over the decades, making its way to the country’s highest court three other times. The Supreme Court has continually ruled in favor of universities’ considering race and ethnicity, among other factors, such as test scores and extracurricular activities, to promote diversity.

Opponents say affirmative action does not curb discrimination but instead reinforces racial inequities. Others think such policies will hurt their own chances of admission. Some believe the policy is no longer necessary to achieve a diverse student body when there are other alternatives, such as aggressively pushing financial aid packages for low-income students.

Those who support the policy worry that, if overturned, minority student enrollment at competitive schools across the country will plunge, particularly among Black students.

“Race-conscious admissions have been a really critical tool for higher education, just to be able to understand who is the student, what sort of situation are they coming from, what is the context of their high school, what type of neighborhood did they grow up in, all of these things,” said Julie Park, an associate professor of education at the University of Maryland, College Park’s College of Education.

What are the cases before the court?

The two separate affirmative action cases under discussion this month are the most recent attempts to overturn the court’s 2003 precedent, Grutter v. Bollinger, which allowed college admissions to consider race when deciding whom to accept. Some believe the cases will succeed despite previous rulings by lower courts.

Conservative legal activist Edward Blum and his group Students for Fair Admissions sued both the private Harvard University and the public University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 2014 over the schools’ admission policies.

A group of Asian American and white students say Harvard and UNC-Chapel Hill violated Title VI of the Civil Rights Act and the 14th Amendment’s equal protection clause, respectively. The group argues the universities’ admission policies discriminated against them by favoring Black, Hispanic and Native American applicants.

Lower courts ruled in favor of the schools in Students for Fair Admissions, Inc. v. President and Fellows of Harvard College and SFFA v. University of North Carolina, et al. The plaintiffs petitioned to have the pair of cases heard by the Supreme Court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority.

Proponents of affirmative action in higher education rally in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on Oct. 31, 2022, in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images North America/TNS)

Justices Ketanji Brown Jackson and Elena Kagan have recused themselves from the Harvard case. Kagan was the dean of Harvard Law School, and Jackson was on the university’s board of overseers. Jackson is participating in the UNC-Chapel Hill decision.

“[Their recusals] takes out two very critical votes,” said Park, who served as a consultant expert for Harvard in its case. “I think it’s because of that math that people are very concerned.”

How will this affect admissions at Maryland institutions?

Overturning Grutter v. Bollinger and ending affirmative action would mean public and private education institutions cannot know the race of an applicant or use race as a factor in admissions.

Academic institutions in Maryland would have to find other ways to attract and retain a diverse student body.

The University of Maryland, College Park, the state system’s flagship, considers race and ethnicity, along with 25 other admissions factors. The Johns Hopkins University was one of 15 of the country’s top universities that filed legal briefs to support Harvard when the case was in the federal appellate court in 2020.

“Hopkins and its peers emphasize their belief in the profound importance of a diverse student body for their educational missions and that the diversity they seek in their admissions policies is nuanced and multifaceted, and encompasses a diversity of perspectives, experiences, goals, backgrounds, races, ethnicities, and interests,” the university wrote. “They strive to enroll a diverse student body because doing so significantly deepens students’ educational experience.”

Military academies, such as the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, also consider race when choosing incoming cadet classes. Thirty-five former admirals and generals from each military branch wrote a legal brief supporting Harvard in 2022. “These cases remain of great interest … because of their potential impact on the military’s ability to cultivate a diverse, highly qualified officer corps,” the military leaders wrote.

Nine states have already banned affirmative action at their public universities. Some states, such as California, Michigan and Texas, have tried alternatives to promote a diverse student body. But studies indicate those efforts to boost enrollment of underrepresented minority students are coming up short, Park said.

One alternative Maryland could attempt is a “percentage plan” that guarantees admission to public colleges if applicants are in the top percentage of their graduating classes.

Deemphasizing standardized test scores is another strategy that Maryland institutions have already implemented. Asian and white students tend to score higher on standardized tests compared with Black and Hispanic or Latino students, contributing to enrollment disparities. “Test-free” admissions mean applications are based on high school GPA and other factors such as first-generation status and completion of Advanced Placement classes.

The University of Maryland System’s 12 universities removed the requirement to provide standardized SAT or ACT scores for admission in 2022. At the University of Maryland, Baltimore, admissions officers are deemphasizing test scores for some educational fields, such as social work and law. Officers focus on where an applicant lives, their income, the resources of their school district, and first-generation status, among other factors.

“We’re going to do well,” Patricia Scott, assistant vice president for enrollment administration, said of UMB’s ability to maintain a diverse campus if affirmative action ends. She cited the university’s diversity scholarships and partnerships with high schools to foster an inclusive academic environment.

What about student loan forgiveness?

Federal student loan payments will resume this summer after a three-year pause, regardless of how the Supreme Court rules on the forgiveness plan. Payments were halted at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Maryland borrowers have the highest average student loan debt after Washington, D.C., according to the Education Data Initiative, a group of researchers who provide statistics about higher education. Maryland students have an average of $42,861 in loan debt; Washington, D.C., has $54,945 of loan debt per borrower.

Biden’s plan would cancel $10,000 in federal student loan debt for those making less than $125,000 or households with less than $250,000 in income per year. Another $10,000 in debt would be wiped away for Pell Grant recipients, who tend to face more financial barriers.

About 26 million people have applied for debt relief, and around 43 million borrowers are eligible.

The program, which would cost $400 billion over 30 years, hinges on a law called the Higher Education Relief Opportunities for Students Act, or the HEROES Act. Congress passed the law to help members of the military pay their student loans while serving in Afghanistan and Iraq. The statute allows loan payments to be waived or modified during national emergencies.

President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt forgiveness in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on Aug. 24, 2022, in Washington. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona listens at right. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File) (Evan Vucci/AP)

The Justice Department is arguing that the phrase “national emergency” in the HEROES Act permits the secretary of education to cancel student debt because of the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on the economy.

“The issue with the court is, ‘Is that a stretch?’ Did Congress, when they enacted this law, really give the Department of Education the authority to forgive a large amount of student debt and essentially create all sorts of new eligibility rules and cancel student loans based on the HEROES Act?” said Jason Delisle, nonresident senior fellow in the Center on Education Data and Policy at the Urban Institute, a Washington, D.C.-based think tank.

What case is being considered in student loans?

Two borrowers in Texas sued shortly after Biden’s plan was enacted. One has private student loans, not federal loans that are eligible for forgiveness, and the second borrower could have $10,000 of their debt canceled — but not the $20,000 maximum allowed for Pell Grant recipients.

Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and South Carolina filed a second lawsuit, which a lower court struck down. A three-judge federal appeals court appointed by Republicans allowed the lawsuit to continue, which halted the debt forgiveness program.

Justices will decide whether the Biden administration has overstepped its authority with the loan forgiveness program.

Legal experts say Biden’s hope hangs on the slim chance that the justices find the plaintiffs have not been financially harmed and therefore do not have the right to sue. Regardless of the court’s ruling, payments will resume 60 days after the case is resolved. If the court does not make a ruling by June 30, then payments will resume 60 days later.