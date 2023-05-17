Baltimore County student board members granted right to vote on budgetary items

Gov. Wes Moore signed House Bill 175 into law Tuesday, giving student board members in Baltimore County Public Schools the right to vote on budgetary items.

The Baltimore County Board of Education includes one student member, who has been able to cast their vote on select agenda items. With the bill signing Tuesday, county student members will have the power to vote on matters relating to the school system’s capital and operating budgets, effective July 1.

With their new powers come new responsibilities. Student board members will undergo budget training within two months of their election to the board. BCPS administrators and some members of the school board will craft a curriculum for the budget training, which would then need approval from the board, according to the legislation.

Current BCPS student board member Roah Hassan, whose term ends this year, shared in a Tweet on Wednesday that she got into “good trouble, necessary trouble,” to get the bill signed, referencing a quote by the late civil rights activist and Congressman John Lewis that Hassan reiterates at board meetings.

“The next [student member of the board] will have voting rights on the BCPS budgets by law and have not only a voice, but a vote on our spending,” Hassan tweeted. “I cannot even begin to express how much joy and pride I have for the work.”

When Hassan took her seat on the school board, she shared that BCPS students don’t feel heard by leadership, a trend she said she wanted to change.

Roah Hassan, the student member of the Baltimore County school board, spoke to the body last year. (Screen grab)

With some being nominated and others elected, Maryland student board members have varying degrees of power depending on what county they’re in and have organized to fight for stronger voting rights for years. Some counties restrict what student members can vote on, such as budgetary and personnel matters.

The idea of increasing student members’ powers has brought about conflict, as exemplified in Howard County. During the 2020-21 school year, the student board member was the tie-breaking vote that allowed students to return to in-person schooling. Several parents filed a lawsuit after the fact. Maryland’s highest court ruled against these suits last year.