Howard County parents file lawsuit challenging student school board member’s voting rights

Two Howard County Public School parents have filed a lawsuit to strip the student school board member’s right to vote on issues before the board, after the student cast a deciding vote to keep schools from returning to in-person classes.
The lawsuit, filed in Howard County Circuit Court, argues giving a high school student the right to vote on school board decisions violates Maryland’s constitution because the student is not 18-years-old and is not eligible to vote in elections or to hold an elected office.
All school boards in the Baltimore region have a student member who votes on nearly all decisions.
The lawsuit, filed by Traci Spiegel and Kimberly Ford, says that the board has recently been gridlocked over whether to give its 58,000 students the option to return to in-person learning. The school system has been online-only since March.
“These are complicated times, but this is a simple issue,” said Spiegel in a statement. “When I started watching the meetings and saw every key vote ending in 4-4 ties with no progress, I was in complete shock. When I found out one of the members was a senior in high school casting stalemate votes as a minor, grinding our school system to a halt, I knew something had to be done.”
Ford said the dysfunction of the school board is “not acceptable anymore.”
In a statement, Ford said she wants school leaders to create a plan that gives families a choice to return to school.
School officials were not immediately available for comment.
Latest Education
This article will be updated.