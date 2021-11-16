St. Mary’s County public schools see large outbreaks of COVID spread

As the Maryland State Department of Education begins to consider lifting a mandate requiring students to wear masks, schools in St. Mary’s County are experiencing some of the worst outbreaks since the pandemic began.
Margaret Brent Middle School in St. Mary’s County reported 101 cases of spread of the virus within its school last week, representing one tenth of the student body.
Few public school systems in the state have seen any significant outbreaks, and by comparison Baltimore City and County schools have seen spread in only a handful of schools. In the city, a much larger school system than St. Mary’s, only Roland Park Elementary/Middle and Westport Academy had cases of spread. Baltimore County had about 10 schools with cases of COVID.
The state school board is holding a special virtual meeting on Tuesday about whether to adjust a mask mandate it passed as an emergency regulation in the days shortly before school started. The mandate took effect in mid-September after a legislative committee voted to approve the regulation. The regulation will expire in February and the board can make changes to it at any time.
Of St. Mary’s 10 middle and high schools, half had significant numbers of cases of spread, according to statistics reported last week on the state health department’s website. Leonardtown High School reported 81 cases of spread, Leonardtown Middle reported 57 cases. Esperanza Middle had 42 cases, Great Mills High School 64 cases and Spring Ridge Middle has 58 cases. Dynard Elementary had 19 cases.
The principal of Margaret Brent referred calls to administrators in the central office.
Allegany, Washington and Anne Arundel counties also saw some significant outbreaks at several schools, but the levels were not as high as St. Mary’s. Of the state’s 1,449 public schools less than 10% reported outbreaks and the vast majority were less than 10 cases, making the St. Mary’s cases unusual, according to the state’s most recent data reported on Wednesday.
St. Mary’s County is not reporting the same numbers on its website as it is to the state. The county numbers show fewer cases of COVID over the weeks. St. Mary’s school officials did not respond to repeated phones calls asking for comment. St. Mary’s health department officials did not respond to questions.
The state website lists the active cases in a school each week. As students return to school with a negative test, they are taken off the school’s count of students. If two weeks pass with no new cases, a school is removed from the list.
State health and education officials said in a statement they “work closely with schools to manage all outbreaks. Recommendations to temporarily suspend in-person educational activities are made only in certain circumstances.”
State guidance recommends closing a school when “there is evidence of substantial, uncontrolled in-school transmission, when schools need additional time to identify, notify, and exclude close contacts or when there are logistical or safety concerns arising from the number of cases and close contacts.”