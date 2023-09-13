Education commission considers whether to approve Stevenson University degree program similar to ones at UMES, UMB

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The University of Maryland, Eastern Shore and the University of Maryland, Baltimore are protesting the creation of another doctoral physical therapy degree that they say is duplicative of their programs.

The Maryland Higher Education Commission, which oversees all of the state’s colleges and universities, held a hearing Wednesday on whether to approve Stevenson University’s proposal for the physical therapy doctorate. The commission will share its decision via a letter within 10 business days, per Commission Chair Cassie Motz.

Last week, UMES, a historically Black university, and UMB submitted similar arguments against another proposed degree program at the Johns Hopkins University. The commission has yet to release its decision on whether it will approve the proposal.

This is the third time in recent months that one of Maryland’s historically Black university has argued against a fellow university’s program proposal on the grounds of duplication. Morgan State University challenged Towson University for pitching an “unreasonably duplicative” doctoral business program. Last month, Towson rescinded its proposal but said it plans to resubmit in the future.

Last month, a legislative work group focused on assessing the higher education commission’s degree approval process began producing a report, due Dec. 1. This group’s role partly stems from a 2021 settlement in which Maryland agreed to pay its four HBCUs $577 million. The state allowed nearby predominantly white institutions to copy degree programs, putting the HBCUs at a disadvantage, the court determined.

The commission asked universities to undergo a voluntary pause on program proposals until the approval process is reformed.

Prior to the pause request, the commission voted to deny Stevenson’s proposal earlier this year but is redoing its vote following recent legal guidance from the Office of the Attorney General that stemmed from the Towson University and Morgan State conflict. The office said the commission needs the majority of all commissioners to vote in favor of a motion for it to pass, not just the majority of commissioners present, as was the case for the previous Stevenson vote.

Commissioners were instructed to vote as if they had not just considered a similar proposal from Hopkins last week.

Should Stevenson’s proposal be approved, it would not enroll students until around 2028 and would cap student cohorts at 25 to avoid causing harm to fellow programs, Stevenson officials said. They said they would only plan to hire seven faculty members over a six-year period.

Emily A. A. Dow, the higher education commission’s assistant secretary for academic affairs, argued Wednesday that even though Stevenson’s proposed degree program is duplicative, market demand and institutional differences make it appropriate for approval.

Stevenson is a private, liberal arts institution in Baltimore County compared to the public UMES and UB, and there are 37 similar degree programs in neighboring states. An additional Maryland program would help the state compete for students, Dow said.

UMB and UMES officials pushed back against Dow’s argument that there is more demand for physical therapists than supply. They said another program in the state would strain program resources.

For example, they argued, if just one faculty member were lost to competition, a university would lose compliance with the Commission on Accreditation in Physical Therapy Education.

As of June, there are more than 7,000 physical therapists licensed to practice in Maryland, according to the Maryland Board of Physical Therapy Examiners.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, physical therapist employment is expected to grow 15% from 2022 to 2032, whereas the average growth for all occupations is only 3%.

“Demand is the question of the day,” Motz said.