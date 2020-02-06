xml:space="preserve">

Baltimore police confirmed the identity Thursday of a first-year student at the Johns Hopkins University who was found dead on campus Saturday.

Police arrived at the university around 8:20 p.m. to find medics treating 19-year-old Stella Chung inside her suite at the college.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by medics, and police did not find any signs of an attack or self-inflicted wound. The student’s family was notified and officials are investigating the circumstances surrounding the student’s death pending the results of an autopsy.

A cause of death had not been determined as of Thursday morning, police said.

A student named Stella Chung was majoring in public health studies and served as an officer on the Hopkins Sport Taekwondo Club, according to the club website.

