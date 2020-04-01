Maryland state school superintendent Karen Salmon accepts contract extension through 2021

Maryland’s state school superintendent agreed to extend her contract by one year during the coronavirus outbreak after previously saying she would leave her post June 30.
In a news release issued Tuesday, the Maryland Board of Education said Karen Salmon agreed to a new contract through June 30, 2021. The board met last week and voted to allow Salmon to continue in her current role if it couldn’t find a replacement by July 1.
“We are grateful that Dr. Salmon has agreed to continue serving Maryland’s Students during this National crisis,” the board said in the release.
Salmon, a former Talbot County school superintendent, previously told the board she would not seek another four-year term and the board had begun a search for her replacement.
Since Salmon agreed to a contract extension, the board said it will end its search for a new superintendent. It’s unclear when the search will resume, the board said, because of the coronavirus outbreak.