Maryland state school board meeting in closed session Thursday to consider superintendent selection

The Maryland State Board of Education is expected to vote to hire a new state superintendent in a special meeting today at 1 p.m. after a months long search process.
The new superintendent would take the job on July 1, replacing Karen Salmon, who has held the position for the past five years. Salmon was expected to leave the post last year, but facing the onset of the coronavirus pandemic the state board asked her to stay another year.
The next superintendent will face immediate challenges in the wake of a pandemic that has left tens of thousands of students failing classes and teachers exhausted by an attempt to teach both online and in-person classes simultaneously.
About $3 billion in new federal money will flow into schools in the next few years, and the next superintendent could be instrumental in helping steer decisions about how that money will be spent.
During the pandemic, Salmon has been widely criticized by education advocates and unions for failing to include them in decision making. District superintendents complained often they had to listen to press conferences to learn of important pandemic-related decisions about schools.