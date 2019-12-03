More public schools in Maryland earned an average rating this year — with fewer high fliers and low performers — under a state accountability system that for the first time included science test scores and the results of school surveys of students and educators.
The state rating system, introduced last year, gives one to five stars to schools based on a variety of criteria — from student achievement on tests to attendance to whether students are offered a well-rounded curriculum.
A third of all schools were given three stars, up from about a quarter last year, according to an analysis by The Baltimore Sun. Both the number of top schools — five stars — and the number of failing schools — one star — decreased.
In 2018, some 60 percent of schools received four or five stars, but this time 55 percent earned the two highest ratings. On the other end of the ratings, far fewer schools — two dozen of about 1,300 in the state — were given only one star. About half those schools were in Baltimore City.
The changes in star ratings may have been affected by the addition of the survey and the elementary and middle school science scores. At many schools, both students and educators seemed most concerned about their school’s safety and, in some cases, the physical condition of the facility. The state did not immediately release the questions in the surveys or provide more context for the survey scores.
In a year when education funding is likely to be at the top of the Maryland General Assembly’s agenda, the shift in ratings could add fuel to the debate over whether state and local governments should spend $4 billion more a year by 2030. The school spending increases are aimed at improving achievement for students and elevating Maryland’s public school system to one of the best in the nation.
In the Baltimore region, Baltimore County showed the largest decline and Anne Arundel County the largest improvement over last year. In Baltimore County 34 schools dropped to three stars from four stars. Six county schools, all of them elementaries, dropped to four stars from five stars. Only three schools in the county improved their ratings. Cromwell Valley Elementary and Hillcrest Elementary went to five stars from four stars and Johnnycake Elementary went to four stars from three stars.
In Anne Arundel, the number of schools with four star ratings doubled to 48, and its schools with five stars also increased.
The number of one-star schools in Baltimore City decreased by about half, in part because the district closed some of its lowest performing schools. But fewer schools earned four or five stars than last year; only one school — Baltimore Polytechnic Institute — received the coveted five star designation this time.
About 84 percent of city schools were given two or three stars.
Maryland’s accountability system, which was required by the federal Every Student Succeeds Act, is a more holistic look at schools that is less dependent on student test scores than past rating systems. The Maryland General Assembly, in a law passed in 2017, said achievement and test scores could count for no more than 62 percent of the overall rating.
That dictate frustrated some school board members who now believe that low-performing schools are being let off the hook. On the other hand, the new system has been applauded by others who see it as giving more weight to a school’s ability to lift the achievement of children living in concentrated poverty. The rating system gives points for schools whose students make significant progress, even if they can’t pass the test.
Test scores have generally corresponded to income levels of parents, with wealthier students scoring better on tests than students from low income families.